Samsung is rolling out Android 11 with One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung has stepped up its update game in recent months, and as evidence of that, the One UI 3.1 update is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 a few months ahead of schedule. One UI 3.1 brings a bunch of features over OneUI 3.0 to Samsung devices, along with new productivity features for tablets. Given that the Tab S6 skipped the One UI 3.0 update (just like the Galaxy Tab S7 did), this is an even bigger update for device owners than merely an upgrade from 3.0 to 3.1. The update comes in at roughly 2.2GB, packing the March 2021 security patches on top of Android 11, and in Germany, the build number of the Tab S6 LTE version is T865XXU4CUB7.

As reported by AllAboutSamsung‘s Max J., the One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 was originally scheduled to arrive sometime in May, yet it appears to be rolling out in Germany already. Whether or not it will come to the rest of Europe soon remains to be seen, but it’s a good sign that tablet owners should at least expect the update to arrive earlier than expected. You shouldn’t need to wait too long for an update for those who own the Wi-Fi version of the Tab S6. Likewise, it’s possible that an early update may happen for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which also had a projected update time for sometime in May. The upgrade from OneUI 2.5 to OneUI 3.1 also brings users to the latest Android version — Android 11.

Credits: Stefan W. via AllAboutSamsung

If you want to see if the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update is available for your Galaxy Tab S6 already, you can go to your device settings and manually check for an update. Those living outside of Germany (or those with a Wi-Fi edition) may need to wait a little bit longer for the One UI 3.1 update to arrive, but hopefully refreshing over the next few days will show that the update has come in! If you get the update, be sure to let us know down in the comments.

