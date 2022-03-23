Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and Tab S7 FE start receiving Android 12 update with One UI 4.1

Over the last few days, Samsung has rolled out the One UI 4.1 update for several of its flagship models. But while the company’s smartphones are getting the latest iteration of One UI based on Android 12, most of its tablets are stuck on older versions of Android. Thankfully, the Korean OEM is finally getting around to releasing software updates for the tablet lineup. The Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE are the latest to receive the One UI 4.1 update based on Android 12.

Galaxy Tab S6

The stable One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 is currently available to users in the DBT region, which is Samsung’s internal code for Germany. The new build, tagged as T865XXU5DVC3, is meant for the global 4G variant of the tablet. The release also bumps the Android security patch level (SPL) to February 2022.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 XDA Forums

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The “Lite” variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 has also picked up the Android 12 update. Bearing version number P615XXU4EVC5, the One UI 4.1 firmware ships with the March 2022 security patchset. The update is currently available for the LTE variant of the tablet (model number SM-P615) in France.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite XDA Forums

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in the form of software version T736BXXU1BVC2. The Android 12-based build also bumps the Android security patch level to February 2022. The initial rollout is so far limited to the global 5G model (SM-T736B), but other variants are expected to get the OTA soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE XDA Forums

Keep in mind that Samsung is pushing the updates in batches, so you might have to wait a couple of days before the OTA notification pops up on your tablet. In case you want to skip the queue, then grab the latest release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: XDA Forums, Samsung