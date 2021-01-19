Samsung rolls out the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1 to the Galaxy Tab S7

Back in August 2020, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S7 (our review). With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, a fluid 120Hz display, and up to 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup was, and still is, the most powerful Android tablet offering from the Korean OEM. The Galaxy Tab S7 series launched with Samsung’s One UI 2.5 skin on top of Android 10, but now, the update to Android 11 is rolling out. Surprisingly, the update also brings the latest One UI 3.1 software with a plethora of new features.

As reported by SamMobile, the update is rolling out for the Korean Galaxy Tab S7 LTE (SM-T875), S7 Plus LTE (SM-T975N), and the S7 Plus 5G (SM-T976N) units. The software version of the new build is TxxxNKOU1BUA8, and it ships with the January 2021 Android Security Patch Level.

Samsung’s first Android 11-based software release was One UI 3.0, but as you can see, it has been skipped over for the Galaxy Tab S7 in favor of One UI 3.1. The minor revision is still based on Android 11 just like the One UI 3.0 update that rolled out for many other Galaxy devices, but it includes some of the latest changes made by Samsung as it’s the latest version of the software that shipped with the newly launched Galaxy S21 series.

The full changelog for the aforementioned update is available here (in Korean), which highlights the refreshed UI design, stock app improvements, memory allocation enhancement, and more. This update also brings the promised Second Screen functionality that Samsung announced during the launch event. This feature lets you use the tablet as a secondary monitor for your Windows PC.

In case you have the Korean variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 but haven’t received the update notification yet, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app to check if the OTA prompt is available for your device or not. Considering the recent trends, Samsung might release the update in other regions over the next few weeks.