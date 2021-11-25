The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 can now be yours for just $499

Good Android tablets are hard to come by. There are very limited options in the market from selected brands like Samsung and Lenovo so the iPad becomes an obvious choice for a lot of folks looking for a good tablet. However, Samsung does make some nice tablets, especially in the flagship segment. The Galaxy Tab S7 is Samsung’s high-end tablet that now has a mid-range price tag thanks to Black Friday sales. You can pick up the Galaxy Tab S7 from Amazon for $499 which is $200 lesser than the original MSRP. For this price, you’re essentially getting a tablet that gives you excellent performance, a large display, and S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 The Galaxy Tab S7 is a flagship tab from Samsung now selling for a mid-range price. View at Amazon

One of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy Tab S7 is that it comes with a Snapdragon 865+ SoC so the performance you’re going to get out of this device is going to be excellent. Whether it is simple tasks like browsing and consuming media or intensive activities like gaming or editing videos, this tablet isn’t going to break a sweat. One of the major factors to consider while buying a tablet is its display. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a large 11-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. It is a TFT panel so the viewing angles aren’t going to be great, but it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate which makes up for it.

The base config has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There’s a 13MP rear camera accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide camera. You’re not going to be taking a lot of pictures with your tablet so the cameras seem fine. There’s an 8MP camera on the front for video calls. If you’re looking for a device to attend online classes or meetings, the Galaxy Tab S7 can be a good choice. You can even pair it up with a keyboard attachment for extended productivity.

There’s an 8000mAh battery powering the entire package along with additional features like a fingerprint scanner, four speakers tuned by AKG, 45W fast charging, and Samsung Dex. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is now on sale for $499 making it a great option for a powerful tablet under the price of $500. You can also check out some other Black Friday deals including the best PC and gaming deals and the best TV and audio deals.