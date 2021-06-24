Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 drops to all-time low price of $527 ($203 off)

The Galaxy Tab S7 is one of two high-end Android tablets currently sold by Samsung, alongside the pricier Tab S7+ (which has a larger AMOLED screen). The tablet has been on sale many times over the past few months, but now it has hit a new all-time low price: $526.99. That’s $203 below the original price, and $4 below the previous low from earlier this month, when the 128GB model was on sale at Microsoft’s eBay Store. Best of all, this is the 256GB model, not the entry-level 128GB version.

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch 1600×2560 LCD screen, capable of reaching 120Hz and supporting HDR10. It also has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, dual rear cameras (13MP main, 5MP ultra-wide), 256GB of storage, 6GB RAM, an 8MP front camera, and four speakers. For connectivity, you get UBS Type-C 3.2, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. No headphone jack here, unfortunately. Check out our Galaxy Tab S7 review for more details.

The Tab S7 is included in Samsung’s promised “three generations” of support, and it has already been updated to Android 11, so the tablet should get Android 12 and 13 at a minimum. There’s an S Pen stylus included in the box with the Tab S7, but no keyboard attachment — that will cost you $116 on its own. You can also just use any Bluetooth or USB keyboard.