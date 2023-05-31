Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $460 $680 Save $220 The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a mid-range tablet from Samsung. It includes an S Pen and is great for getting light work done on the go. $460 at Amazon

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets out right now, and if you're looking for a budget mid-range tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is going to be a great option. The tablet features a large 12.4-inch screen, comes in an assortment of beautiful colors and even includes an S Pen stylus that can be used for taking notes at not extra cost. Right now, the 256GB model comes in at just $460, which is 32% below its suggest retail pricing, making it an incredible steal.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It has a large 12.4-inch 2560 x 1600 resolution LCD screen, and a massive 10,090mAh battery that can power the tablet up to 15 hours while watching video on a single charge. Of course, you'll get all the usual bells and whistles like Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, and front and rear cameras coming in at 5MP and 8MP respectively. The tablet also includes an S Pen stylus that will allow you to jot down notes, and even scribble some drawings if you'd like.

Why buy Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an excellent tablet that not only packs a lot of power but also looks good. Furthermore, the large display provides plenty of screen real estate which is perfect for movies or games, and can even become a productivity beast if you purchase the keyboard cover. If you're looking for a tablet that's slim, light, and powerful, while not skimping on features, this is going to be the one for you. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at a phenomenal $460 for a limited time, and comes in a variety of colors like Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver.