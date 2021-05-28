Samsung unveils two new cheaper tablets: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite

Samsung has a solid lineup of tablets under their Galaxy Tab lineup, from flagship products with the Galaxy Tab S lineups to other products with more sensible pricing in the Galaxy Tab A lineup. And even with all the faults that currently plague Android tablets themselves, they are currently as good as they get for Android tablets. Samsung actually attempts to make it usable for productivity with DeX, the flagship products are properly specced. Samsung has now introduced two all new products to their Galaxy Tab lineup: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one that we got to know a few short days ago thanks to Samsung Germany quietly launching it on their website. Now, though, we have a more formal announcement for it. The device serves as yet another comeback of the “FE” branding, last seen with the Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch display and a Snapdragon 750G, a very capable SoC that also powers other Samsung devices like the Galaxy A52 5G. Back then, we knew that it would come in a 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage configuration, but now we know that it will come equipped with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is way more sensible for the price tag it commands. It also supports 5G, Samsung DeX, and audio tuned by AKG.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, is way more budget-focused. It features an octa-core Helio P22T used in some lower-end devices from the likes of Samsung, Motorola, and HMD. It comes with options for 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage as well as 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. One notable bit about this device is that it doesn’t have DeX support since the device’s USB-C port is wired for USB 2.0 speeds. Otherwise, though, as an entry level device with a big display, it serves its purpose.

You can check out Samsung’s official announcement post for more information. Both devices will start becoming available in Europe throughout June. Are you planning on getting any of them?