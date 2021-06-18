Samsung’s latest tablet in India offers a massive display and S-Pen

Samsung has just launched two new tablets for the Indian market: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Both Android-powered tablets were unveiled for the European markets in May, and now the South Korean is bringing them to India. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is an affordable variant of the more premium Galaxy Tab S7. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an entry-level tablet with modest hardware.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

To start, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a massive 12.4-inch TFT display with 2560 x 1600 screen resolution. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB expandable internal storage. You also get an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for basic photo shooting and video calling needs. The tablet also supports stylus input — In fact, the S-Pen is included inside the box.

A 10,090mAh battery keeps the show going. Fast charging is supported, but you’ll need to buy a 45W or 25W charger separately. Elsewhere, the Galaxy Tablet S7 FE has LET connectivity, dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG, USB Type C port, Bluetooth 5, Wi-FI 5, and built-in GPS. The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, is an entry-level offering with entry-level specs. It gives you an 8.7-inch TFT panel with 1340 x 800 screen resolution, a MediaTek Helio P22T SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W charging support. Other highlights of the tablet include dual stereo speakers, a USB Type C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, built-in GPS, and optional LTE support.

Pricing & Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in four colors: Black, Silver, Green, and Pink. It’s priced at ₹46,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model and ₹50,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, starts at ₹11,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant, with the LTE model going up to ₹14,999. Both tablets will go on sale starting June 24 from Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and leading offline and online retailers.