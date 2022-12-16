It’s been a busy year for Samsung as the Korean OEM continues to bring One UI 5.0 to its vast portfolio of devices. With the holidays just around the corner, Samsung is spreading some cheer by releasing the Android 13 update to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite, A71 5G, and Galaxy M23 5G.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite

It wasn’t long ago when Samsung brought One UI 5.0 to the regular Galaxy Tab S7, and now that same love is being shown to the "Fan Edition" variant as well. The update carries the build number of T733XXU1CVL2 (Wi-Fi) / T735XXU1CVL1 (LTE) / T736BXXU1CVL1 (5G) for different device models. The release also includes the November 2022 security patches. While the update is only available on a limited basis, expect it to roll out to more markets soon.

In addition to seeding the update to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Samsung has also released One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The firmware carries T225XXU1CVL5 tag and also includes the November 2022 security patch, just like the Tab S7 FE. Unfortunately, the update is only available for Galaxy Tab A7 Lite owners in Germany at this moment. We can expect it to be available to more users across the globe as the days and weeks go on.

Galaxy A71 5G and M23 5G

After the 4G model, the 5G variant of the Galaxy A71 is receiving One UI 5.0 too, with a build number of A716BXXU6EVL2 and the latest December 2022 security patchset. At the time of writing, the update is available for the global edition of the phone (model number SM-A716B) in the United Arab Emirates.

The One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy M23 5G comes in the form of software version M236BXXU1BVK5. The Android 13-based build also bumps the Android security patch level to November 2022. The initial rollout is so far limited to Europe, but other variants are expected to get the OTA soon.

As usual, Samsung is pushing the updates in batches, so you might have to wait a couple of days before the OTA notification pops up on your unit. In case you want to skip the queue, then grab the latest release directly from the company’s Firmware Update Server (FUS) and flash it manually on your Galaxy device.

