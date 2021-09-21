Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the U.K. for £441 (£78 off)

If you’re in the market for a new Android tablet, Samsung is pretty much always the way to go. The flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ is the best tablet from Samsung, though you can downgrade to the regular Galaxy Tab S7 or, for substantially less, you can grab the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. FE, like its smartphone equivalent, stands for “Fan Edition”, and it offers weaker specifications at a lower price point. While in our review we found that it cost a bit too much for what you got, you can now pick it up for £441 from Amazon UK — that’s a saving of £78 and makes some of its setbacks significantly more palatable.

This is actually the lowest price that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has ever been at on Amazon UK, and for the price, you get a decent amount. It’s certainly not the best Android tablet experience you can get, but the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset is more than capable of handling a lot of what you can throw at it. It also has a large 12.4-inch 2560 x 1600 TFT LCD, a 10,090 mAh battery, and dual AKG speakers. It may not necessarily be a computational beast, but it’s more than good enough for pretty much any media consumption that you want to use it for.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has an S Pen stylus included in the box, which can be used for drawing, or even just as a simple pointer for navigating your tablet’s UI. Even though the S Pen is included, the official keyboard attachment is not. Alternatively, if you don’t care about the keyboard matching the tablet too closely, any Bluetooth keyboard (or a USB keyboard with a Type-C cable or adapter) will work.