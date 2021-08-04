Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet comes to the US in two models

After launching the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the European and Indian markets earlier this year, Samsung is now finally bringing the mid-range tablet to the US. The Fan Edition model is a toned-down version of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S7 Pro, and it features a similar design, mid-range hardware, and an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi Build Metal unibody Metal unibody Dimensions & Weight 7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25″

1.34lb 7.28 x 11.21 x 0.25″

1.34lb Display 12.4″ 2560 x 1600 TFT LCD 12.4″ 2560 x 1600 TFT LCD SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G NA RAM & Storage 4GB RAM

64GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB) 4GB RAM

64GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 10,090mAh

25W fast charging support 10,090mAh

25W fast charging support Security Software-enabled Face Unlock Software-enabled Face Unlock Rear Camera(s) 8MP, AF 8MP, AF Front Camera(s) 5MP 5MP Port(s) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C Audio Stereo speakers

Tuned by AKG

Dolby Atmos support Stereo speakers

Tuned by AKG

Dolby Atmos support Connectivity 5G

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0 Software One UI based on Android 11 One UI based on Android 11 Colors Mystic Black Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink

While Samsung only launched the cellular version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in Europe and India, the company has launched both the 5G and WiFi-only variants in the US. The 5G variant is the same as the one available in international markets, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chip, a 12.4-inch TFT display, a massive 10,090mAh battery, and a sleek all-metal design. The Wi-Fi variant, on the other hand, loses out of cellular connectivity and packs a different SoC.

Elsewhere, the two variants are the same, featuring 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot for expansion up to 1TB, and a stereo speaker setup tuned by AKG. The tablets also feature an 8MP rear-facing camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for charging and data syncing. Other connectivity options 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Both tablets also come with an S Pen in the box.

On the software front, the tablet runs Samsung’s One UI skin on top of Android 11. The software features a ton of useful features, like DeX mode, and it also comes with a couple of pre-loaded creativity apps like Canva and Clip Studio Paint.

Pricing & Availability

The 5G variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE starts at $669, and it will be available through Samsung’s website, AT&T, and Verizon starting August 5th. The tablet will also be available through other retailers, T-Mobile and US Cellular, soon. The WiFi-only model starts at $529.99, and it will be available for pre-order on Samsung’s website on August 5th, with sales beginning early in September. Early buyers will receive an additional $80 Samsung credit with each purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be available in one colorway — Mystic Black. However, the WiFi-only model will come in four colorways — Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.