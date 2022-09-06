Samsung rolls out One UI 4.1.1 with new multitasking features to the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup

After rolling out One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L to its Galaxy Tab S8 series and a bunch of older foldables, Samsung has now released the update for the older Galaxy Tab S7 series. It brings all the new multitasking features and improvements for large-screen devices that Samsung debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 last month, including the new Taskbar.

Samsung has officially shared the One UI 4.1.1 changelog for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. According to user reports on Reddit, the update has already started rolling out in some regions. If you haven’t received it yet, you should get the update in the next few days.

One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus brings a host of new multitasking features. It includes a new Taskbar for quicker navigation between apps, opening apps in split-screen view or a pop-up window, and launching frequently-used app pairs in split-screen mode. In addition, the update brings new multitasking gestures, an OCR feature to extract text from images, and the ability to add custom call backgrounds to contacts.

Furthermore, One UI 4.1.1 brings optimizations for the My Files app, Samsung Keyboard, and Samsung Internet browser. Lastly, the update also includes the Android security patches for August 2022. Check out the full changelog by following the source link provided below.

The One UI 4.1.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will be available for both the Wi-Fi and cellular versions of both tablets. You can manually check for it by heading over to the Software update section in the device settings.

Have you received One UI 4.1.1 on your Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7 Plus? Do you like any of the new multitasking features? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Samsung, Reddit