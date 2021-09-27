Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for just $499.99 ($350 off)

Samsung released a set of high-end Android tablets earlier this year with two models, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. We called the Galaxy Tab S7+ “a visually breathtaking experience” in our review, and it’s a fantastic device (though not without its own pitfalls). Now it’s on sale on eBay from Microsoft’s eBay Outlet Store for just $499.99, a whopping $350 off. You’ll want to grab this one quickly too, as with 176 sold at the time of writing, 56% of the stock is already gone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ The 128GB Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S7+ is now on sale for $499.99. The keyboard is not included, but the S Pen stylus does come in the box. See at eBay

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 12.4-inch 2800×1752 AMOLED 120Hz screen, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage (with a microSD card slot for adding more room), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The high-resolution AMOLED screen is perfect for watching movies, TV shows, and even writing documents. It’s especially great for media consumption with four speakers surrounding the edge for excellent sound. The Tab S7 is included in Samsung’s promised “three generations” of support, and it has already been updated to Android 11, so it should at least get Android 12 (which includes OneUI 4.0) and Android 13.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ has an S Pen stylus included in the box, which can be used for drawing, or even just as a simple pointer for navigating your tablet’s UI. Even though the S Pen is included, the official keyboard attachment is not. Alternatively, if you don’t care about the keyboard matching the tablet too closely, any Bluetooth keyboard (or a USB keyboard with a Type-C cable or adapter) will work well with the Tab S7+ and DeX. It’s unquestionably the best Android tablet (given that there isn’t exactly much competition), and one of the best tablets that you can get in general. If you want an Android tablet, this is definitely the one to get, and you’ll want to act quickly to secure one for yourself.