Samsung’s next tablet is apparently the Galaxy Tab S7 “Plus Lite”

We thought we’d see the rumored Galaxy Tab S7 Lite at Samsung’s recent Unpacked event, but instead we got a lineup of new Galaxy Book devices. While the company’s tablet has yet to be announced, freshly leaked renders suggest it’s only a matter of time before it’s announced.

An older image shared by Evan Blass gave us a terrific look at the new device, which appears to feature flat edges, slim bezels, and a dual-camera setup. As you’d expect, the device also features S Pen support, and will supposedly include a magnetic area on the back where users can store and charge the stylus.

Newer renders appear to confirm the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will also support a notebook cover that will attach to the device through the aforementioned magnets. There also appears to be a space where users can store the S Pen. The notebook accessory will allegedly come in five different colors — black, blue, white, green, and pink — giving people plenty of variety to choose from.

In addition to the new photos, both Roland Quandt and Max J have chimed in on Twitter to say the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will actually be called Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite, which is quite the tongue-twister. Apparently Samsung doesn’t want to keep things simple. Regardless of what the tablet will be called, the frequency of leaked images suggests its launch is imminent.

If you’re not caught up on the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite, previous rumors suggest it’ll feature a 12.4-inch display, Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB RAM, and the aforementioned S Pen support. About the only thing we’re waiting for is how much it’ll cost and when it’ll launch. A leak from earlier this year suggested it would launch in June, so it’ll only be a few more weeks until we know more.