Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series to get major S Pen feature update this month

When it comes to Android tablets, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 is inarguably one of the best experiences you can get. Just a month ago, the Korean OEM rolled out the latest iteration of its custom Android skin to the flagship tablet in the form of One UI 3.1, which brought in a bunch of new productivity capabilities. Well, it seems that Samsung has more to offer to the Galaxy Tab S7 community, as the company is now gearing up to release another major software update to further enhance the S Pen experience.

One of the biggest new features in the upcoming update is the expansion of the S Pen’s handwriting feature to more text boxes that are otherwise limited to the on-screen keyboard. For instance, Galaxy Tab S7 owners should be able to utilize the S Pen for handwriting in address boxes once the new build is installed. The underlying algorithm will allow to digitize punctuation marks as well. There’s also a handy gesture mechanism, e.g. drawing a ‘v’ between words will leave a space, while ‘⌒’ will connect separate words.

In order to use the ‘Pen to text’ functionality, users first need to enable it either by going to Settings > Advanced Feature > S Pen > S Pen to text, or to Settings > General management > Samsung Keyboard settings > S Pen to text. What’s more interesting is that the same feature is coming to Samsung Notes, which should come in handy for people who actively use the Galaxy Tab S7 for note taking.

The tablets are also gaining new camera capabilities related to document scanning. You can now tap the ‘Attach’ icon in the Samsung Notes app, choose the ‘Scan’ option, and boom! The document becomes readily available to make notes on it. It might not be as big of a change as the S Pen to text feature, but Samsung has indeed streamlined the process of note taking by building the feature right into the Notes app.

The aforementioned features will roll out to the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ by the end of February. As soon as Samsung releases the update, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Source: Samsung Newsroom