Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series have wireless charging?

Wireless charging is a convenience that many users can’t go without. It’s not something that I particularly rely on, but I’ve amassed a collection of wireless chargers over the years and it’s nice to be able to make use of them. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series has just launched, and sadly like its predecessors, it doesn’t support wireless charging. That means if you too have a collection of wireless chargers, you’re out of luck. There’s also no reverse wireless charging either, for that matter.

It’s a shame, as I actually made use of the wireless charging capabilities on the Huawei MatePad Pro. It’s an easy and convenient way to charge your tablet on a desk without needing to plug in a cable. It’s even better when you want to reverse wireless charge something like a pair of earphones, as tablets usually have large batteries. Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 can charge at 45W speeds with a wired charger, and it can also share power to devices via wired power-sharing. Samsung hasn’t included a charger in the box either, so be sure to check out our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 chargers.

If you’re curious, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that launched at the same event as the tablets does support wireless charging, and it’s at a pretty speedy 25W. It’s a shame that Samsung hasn’t brought this down to its tablets yet, as there’s definitely a use case, even if it is a bit niche. If you’re looking to purchase a Tab S8 at a good price, then we also have a list of some of the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series that we’ve spotted already. Combined, Samsung has launched some rather exciting hardware at this event, ones that set the flavor for the upper end of the Android market.