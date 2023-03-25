Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $355 $700 Save $345 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the entry level device of the company's 2022 flagship tablet lineup, featuring an S Pen and an 11-inch display. $355 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets took several top spots in our best Android tablet lineup, so you know these are going to be the best out there on the market right now. But what makes the tablets even better is that Samsung is now offering incredible trade-in promotions, knocking up to $345 off. So, if you've been looking to get yourself a Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — now's the time to buy while the trade in deals are hot.

When it comes to the Galaxy Tab S8 series, no matter which tablet you choose, you're going to get a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, that can handle pretty much anything that you can throw at it. For each version of the tablet, there are different RAM and internals storage configurations, but at its base, you're going to get 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage space. If that isn't enough, you'll be happy to know that the tablets also offers expandable storage via a microSD slot, allowing expansion up to 1TB.

When it comes to screen sizes, you're going to see some differences here, with the Ultra model coming in at the largest with a 14.6" Super AMOLED display, and the Plus having a slightly smaller 12.4" Super AMOLED screen. As far as the Galaxy Tab S8 base model, you're going to get a 11.0" LTPS LCD display. So no matter what size you're looking for, you're going to have options with the Galaxy Tab S8 series lineup. As far as other differences, you're going to see some when it comes to battery sizes, with the Ultra packing 11,200mAh, the Plus coming with 10,090mAh, and the standard model offering 8,000mAh.

As stated before, these are some of the best Android tablets on the market, and now they're even better thanks to these incredible promotions from Samsung, offering up to $345 off retail prices with eligible trade in. Just make sure to check which devices can be traded in and see if its worth swapping out your current hardware. But you'll probably want to be quick about it, as these offers won't last long.