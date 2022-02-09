Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series Hands-on: Big, Bigger, Biggest

Alongside its flagship Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Samsung unveiled its newest trio of premium tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 series. We got some time to go hands-on with the new devices, and unsurprisingly, the headlining device is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, thanks to its giant 14.6-inch screen. There’s really something for everyone here though, as the Galaxy Tab S8 comes in at 11 inches and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes in at 12.4 inches.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the entry flagship tablet for 2022, bringing over top of the line performance in a practical size, alongside S Pen support and several productivity features. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the mid flagship tablet for 2022, bringing over top of the line display and performance in a practical size, alongside S Pen support and several productivity features. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the top flagship tablet for 2022, bringing over top of the line display and performance in a large size for content creation and consumption, alongside S Pen support. Buy from Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Build Metal unibody Metal unibody Metal unibody Dimensions & Weight 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm

503g (Wi-Fi)/507g (5G) 285 x 185 x 5.7mm

567g (Wi-Fi)/572g (5G) 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm

726g (Wi-Fi)/728g (5G) Display 11-inch LTPS TFT LCD

WQXGA (2560 x 600p)

276ppi

120Hz refresh rate 12.4-inch Super AMOLED

WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752p)

266ppi

120Hz refresh rate 14.6-inch Super AMOLED

WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848p)

240ppi

120Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8/12GB RAM

128/256GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB) 8/12GB RAM

128/256GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB) 8/12/16GB RAM

128/256/512GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 8,000mAh

45W wired fast charging support 10,090mAh

45W wired fast charging support 11,200mAh

45W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 13MP, AF

Ultra-wide: 6MP Primary: 13MP, AF

Ultra-wide: 6MP Primary: 13MP, AF

Ultra-wide: 6MP Front Camera(s) 12MP 12MP Primary: 12MP, FF

Ultra-wide: 12MP Port(s) USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C Audio Quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG

Dolby Atmos certification

3 microphones Quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG

Dolby Atmos certification

3 microphones Quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG

Dolby Atmos certification

3 microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G (optional, in some regions) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G (optional, in some regions) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G (optional, in some regions) Software One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches Other Features S Pen included in the box

Microsoft Office 365 subscription S Pen included in the box

Microsoft Office 365 subscription S Pen included in the box

Microsoft Office 365 subscription

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the elephant in the room

The Tab S8 Ultra is big, really big, and it’s something worth talking about. At 14.6 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio (the whole series is 16:10, interestingly enough), it dwarfs Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Microsoft’s 13-inch Surface Pro 8. It’s worth wondering if there’s even a market for such a large tablet.

On top of that, it runs Android, an OS that’s not really known for its prowess on large screens. Things may be changing with Android 12L, but all three of these tablets run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. Clearly, this is a device that’s aimed at productivity; that’s going to be the case with any large-screen tablet. One has to consider that most customers that want a 14-inch screen want it in a laptop / convertible form factor, and that they probably want a desktop operating system. There may not be enough takers for such a large Android tablet, especially since there is still some work to be done on the OS to make it more appealing to foldables and tablets.

That giant screen is absolutely beautiful though. It’s Super AMOLED, so you get the goodies you’re used to from Samsung like true blacks and vibrant colors. The same is true for the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus as well. You’ll notice that there’s a notch in the top of the display, which tells me that Samsung was really going for narrow bezels here. Remember, larger bezels are more acceptable on larger-screen devices than they are on phones, and it’s not even a particularly large notch. I think the sweet spot would have been a slightly larger bezel like we see on the rest of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are more practical

Both the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are more practical and traditional, with their 11-inch and 12.4-inch screen sizes. It’s worth noting, however, that out of the two, the Tab S8 Plus is the only one with a Super AMOLED screen, and the only one that gets a cellular offering in the United States (all three get cellular in Europe).

It’s disappointing that the 11-inch Tab S8 doesn’t get the Super AMOLED treatment. Unfortunately, a lot of OEMs treat the smaller device as the entry-level device. Personally, and this is just from my own preference, I think that a 11-inch diagonal is the perfect size for a tablet. With that in mind, I’d really love to have seen the same screen quality that we’re getting from the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Ultra, as that would let you choose the tablets moreso for the size than for the display tech. The rest of the practical spec sheet is also the same, so this skimping out on the display may not sit well to those looking for the small-yet-practical size on this lineup.

As you can see, there are no notches on these two models. As I said, they’re just more traditional, which is a good thing for most customers. Even though I didn’t get to use a keyboard with them, they have Book Cover Keyboard accessories available, just like with the Ultra. The S Pen comes in the box for all three models.

The pen is stored magnetically on the back of each of the tablets. Samsung also offers a Protective Standing Cover for all three devices, and that attaches to the back, folding out for a kickstand. That cover actually goes over the pen, which is probably my favorite bit about pen storage on these devices. Magnetically attached pens on tablets and convertible laptops are a pain point because they fall off in bags. That’s really not an issue here if you use the Cover.

It’s all about productivity

The use case for a tablet absolutely depends on the customer. You might buy one for reading books and watching movies, while others want a PC on the go that’s a bit more versatile in what it can do. As I mentioned above, Android isn’t known for being a great tablet OS, nor are its apps well-known for their scaling capabilities. That means that it’s up to Samsung to fill the gap and prove a value proposition for high-end large-screen Android devices.

It did that by filling up these tablets with productivity features. This includes things like intelligent auto framing, background blur, background noise reduction, and more. They’re designed for today’s work-from-anywhere environment. For example, we’ve seen cameras that can move the field of view around so that it focuses on a subject. This can also detect multiple subjects, and focus around a group of people.

These tablets also include Microsoft 365, and that’s going to be part of a broader seamless experience between the tablets, your Samsung phone, and your Samsung laptops. When you take a picture on your Galaxy phone, it automatically appears on the Tab S8, thanks to OneDrive integration. You can also use the Galaxy Tab S8 as a second monitor for your PC.

It’s pretty cool, and in my hands-on time, I didn’t get to try those more advanced features. That’s all going to come when we actually get to review the products. It’s going to be exciting. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is a unique line of products, especially given the 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra device.

On one hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets seem like perfect companion devices to Galaxy smartphones, given the features I just outlined. On top of that, they’re stunning and beautiful. On the other hand, we’re talking about giant Android devices here, and 14.6 inches is the biggest the Android market has ever seen on such a popular lineup. We’ll have to see how that works out in real life.

If you’re planning to purchase one of these tablets, check out the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series.

