Samsung rolls out May 2022 security patches early for the Galaxy Tab S8 series

When it comes to pushing monthly security updates, Samsung has set the benchmark high for other Android OEMs. The company’s update schedule has improved to the extent that it’s now pushing the latest Android security patches to some of its devices even before Google officially publishes the corresponding Android Security Bulletin. Look no further: The Galaxy S22 series has already picked up the May 2022 patches. Well, it doesn’t seem like Samsung is stopping anytime soon, as the Korean OEM has now started rolling out the May 2022 patches for the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Wi-Fi variants of the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and the Tab S8 Ultra are now receiving the new build with the version number Xx00XXU2AVD6. The size of the incremental update package is a little over 500MB. Apart from bumping the security patch level, the new firmware also brings overall performance improvements.

Similarly, the 5G variants of the Galaxy Tab S8 are getting the May 2022 patches in the form of software version Xx06BXXU2AVD6 (Xx06NKOU2AVD6 for the Korean models). The update is currently available in Korea, Europe, and a number of Asian countries.

Although not mentioned in the changelog, the new build increments the underlying bootloader version from 1 to 2. As a consequence, end-users can’t perform a downgrade and revert back to an older build after installing this update on their Galaxy Tab S8 units.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the top flagship tablet for 2022, bringing over top of the line display and performance in a humongous size for content creation and consumption, alongside S Pen support and several productivity features. Buy from Samsung.com

As always, the updates are rolling out in batches. You might have to wait a couple of days before the update notification pops up on your device. You can, however, skip the waiting queue and install the new release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

At the time of writing this article, Samsung’s Mobile Security portal has not been updated with the details of the May 2022 security bulletin.

Source: Samsung Update Server (1, 2, 3)