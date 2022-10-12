Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $707, or pay full and get $350 enhanced trade-in and a 24″ gaming monitor

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is one of the best Android tablets you can buy this year, though the crowd remains split on whether Android tablets still compete well enough against iPads. Irrespective of that debate, if you have your heart set on picking this gorgeous tablet from Samsung, there are two deals that you can take advantage of. You can either choose to buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (128GB, WiFi) for $707 on Amazon, or you can opt for Samsung.com’s offers for up to $350 of enhanced trade-in credits alongside a free 24″ Odyssey CRG5 gaming monitor against the full $899 label price.

Amazon is offering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $707 for a limited time

The first deal you should be aware of is that as part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is shaving off over $190 from the $899 label price of this tablet, meaning you can pick one up for $707. I would consider this a very good price for what is essentially a flagship Android tablet, ideal for any combination of multimedia consumption, productivity, and performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a 12.4-inch Android tablet featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and S Pen support. Buy from Amazon

This is the lowest price for this product that we could track, pre-trade-ins. So if you don’t have older devices for trade-in, and would just like to pick up the tablet for a discount, this is what you should go for.

While Samsung is offering enhanced trade-in credits and a free gaming monitor

The second offer that is worth considering is from Samsung, and its the one you should prioritize if you have an older device lying around, even if it has a cracked screen. Samsung is not offering any discounts on the label price of $899 of the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, but it is offering up to $350 of enhanced trade-in credit (on even cracked screen devices), as well as a free 24″ Odyssey CRG5 gaming monitor. You can also trade in multiple older devices, but that enhanced trade-in credit is offered on only the first one.

The Odyssey CRG5 gaming monitor has a list price of $250, but you can often pick it up for $150. In this offer, Samsung is clubbing it for free. It is a FHD LCD gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, a modest 1800R curvature, and AMD Radeon FreeSync support.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a great tablet, and if you were looking for a larger screen device to complement your lifestyle, you can pick this one (or two, if you get the monitor too) at what are some incredible deals.