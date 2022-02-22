Download all the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series wallpapers

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung finally lifted the covers off the Galaxy Tab S8 series earlier this month. The new flagship tablet lineup from the South Korean giant features three models — the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — all of which come with significant hardware improvements compared to the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup from last year. In addition, the new tablets ship with One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, which also includes a couple of new features and, of course, new wallpapers.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series ships with twelve new wallpapers, including eight static and four DeX mode wallpapers. We’ve managed to extract the wallpapers, and here’s what they look like:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series static wallpapers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series DeX mode wallpapers

Note that the wallpaper previews included in the galleries above are compressed. We recommend downloading the high-resolution files from the link below.

Download the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series wallpapers

The download link below contains full resolution versions of all the wallpapers in WEBP format. The static wallpapers have a resolution of 2800×2800, making them a great pick for any smartphone or tablet. The DeX mode wallpapers, on the other hand, have a resolution of 1920×1920.

