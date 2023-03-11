Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus $831 $900 Save $69 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a 12.4-inch Android tablet featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and S Pen support. Pros More affordable Includes S Pen Cons Fewer optimized apps Slower $900 at Samsung $831 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 are two of the best tablets currently available. Not only do they have wide displays, but they also offer stylus support, have powerful cameras, and are great for boosting your productivity on the go. Despite their similarities, these two tablets are very different, and picking one can be a challenge. Should you buy the Galaxy Tab S8+ or 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2? Let's find out which glass slab better suits your budget, expectations, and needs.

Price & availability: Where to buy the Galaxy Tab S8+ and iPad Pro M2 from?

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ and Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 start at $900 and $1,099, respectively. If you go for higher-end internals, then the pricing expectedly increases accordingly. You can buy both tablets from their manufacturers' respective online stores. That's in addition to most major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Brand Samsung Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple M2 Memory 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 16GB Operating System One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 iPadOS 16 Battery 10,090mAh 10,758mAh Ports USB 3.2 Type-C Thunderbolt 4 Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: Primary: 13MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 6MP — Front: 12MP Rear: Primary: 12MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 10MP — LiDAR Scanner — Front: 12MP, TrueDepth Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch Super AMOLED, WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752p), 266ppi, 120Hz refresh rate 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR, 2732 x 2048p, 264ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Price $900 $1,099 Size 285 x 185 x 5.7mm 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (optional) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (optional) Headphone jack No No

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ vs 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro M2: Design

First, let's look at the build of each of the two flagship tablets. For starters, both share the same design language, featuring a boxed chassis with flat edges, round corners, and edge-to-edge displays with thin bezels. In fact, if you put the two side by side and look at their fronts, you likely will have difficulty identifying which is which.

On the back side, though, there are some prominent characteristics that set the two devices apart. Beginning with the Galaxy Tab S8+, you get the Samsung logo towards the bottom left. And right above that, you get a black strip that houses the S Pen and cameras. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 has a centered Apple logo, with the camera bump being a square located in the top left corner.

Moving on to colors, the great Android tablet offers Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold. Meanwhile, the excellent iPad goes for Space Gray and Silver only. So with Samsung, you get an additional vibrant color. Though, if you don't want this round to sway your judgment, you could always buy a case for the Galaxy Tab S8+ and iPad Pro M2. This would both conceal the boring design and offer an additional layer of protection.

We won't pick a winner for this round simply because the design doesn't really impact the way you use your tablet noticeably. And while the Samsung tablet has more finishes to offer, it also features the black strip, which arguably looks horrendous and ruins its minimalistic appearance. So we will settle for a tie, but keep these observations in mind, as you might want to take them into consideration before making a final purchasing decision.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ vs 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro M2: Display

The display is one of the most important aspects to consider when buying a tablet. After all, tablets' greatest strength, when compared to phones, is arguably their screen size. Fortunately, both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 offer two stunning displays. Nonetheless, they naturally have pros and cons, which we will detail in a bit.

Starting with the similarities, both tablets support 120Hz refresh rates, allowing you to enjoy smoother animations and transitions. Additionally, both are compatible with their manufacturers' styli, with Samsung offering a free S Pen with the Galaxy Tab S8+ and Apple selling the Apple Pencil 2 for $129. So if you are on a budget and tend to doodle or hand-write a lot, you may want to keep this in mind.

In terms of size, both tablets are relatively large, with the Galaxy Tab S8+ being 12.4 inches wide (2800 x 1752p) and the iPad Pro M2 having a 12.9-inch screen (2732 x 2048p). If you're looking for the larger tablet, then the Apple one is the device to go for. Keep in mind, though, that the Samsung tablet has a higher pixel density of 266ppi, which is slightly better than Apple's 264ppi.

In my opinion, though, the display round, in this case, shouldn't play a major role when making a final judgment. While the two screens are far from being identical, they do share many similarities, and the differences between the two are relatively minor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ vs 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro M2: Performance

With some companies marketing their tablets as laptop replacements, one should really look into the performance before making a purchasing decision. Starting with the processor, the Galaxy Tab S8+ packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is fueled by the Apple M2 chip. Looking at benchmarks, the M2 chip wins over the Qualcomm chip in every relevant performance test. Not only that, but the Apple tablet supports up to 2TB of SSD, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ goes for just 256GB. Similarly, you can get up to 16GB of RAM with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ maxes out at 12GB. So, obviously, this round is a win for Apple's iPad Pro M2.

It's also worth noting that iPadOS 16 has more optimized apps than Android 12. This means you get to utilize a wider range of apps specifically designed for the tablet, including custom UIs, features, and toolbars, instead of being stretched-out phone apps on a large screen.

If you're an interior designer, you may also want to keep in mind that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 has a LiDAR Scanner, allowing you to 3D-map a room or space. Otherwise, both tablets have similar dual rear-facing cameras, packing wide and ultra-wide lenses. On the front-facing side, you get a TrueDepth system on the iPad Pro, allowing you to 3D-map your face for authentication and selfie effects. Though ultimately, people don't typically depend on their tablets for taking high-res photos since that's usually a smartphone's purpose in today's world. So the camera differences shouldn't really impact your judgment unless you need LiDAR. Either way, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is the clear winner of the performance round for outdoing Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ in every relevant field.

Which is right for you?

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is the clear winner of this battle. Not only does it have a wider display, but it also has a faster chip, more RAM, and a larger storage capacity. While it costs significantly more than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, it typically holds its resale value for longer and receives software updates for a few more years than Samsung's offering. So by buying the Apple tablet, you're investing in a device that should serve you well for a very long time.

If you're on a low budget or aren't invested in Apple's ecosystem, then buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ would make more sense. Ultimately, both tablets have great displays, similar batteries, and charging ports, and support their company's dedicated styli. So with the Samsung tablet, you pay around $200 less and get an S Pen for free. Obviously, you miss out on the mightier internals packed in the iPad Pro. Though, not everyone needs a powerhouse for their mobile tasks, and, in this case, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is sufficient.