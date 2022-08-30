Where can I buy a replacement S Pen for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series?

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 series in February 2022, bringing several significant upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup along with a new top-of-the-line model dubbed the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. If you’re looking to buy a premium Android tablet with powerful hardware, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is arguably the best option right now. All three tablets have big, beautiful displays that are great for watching content and productivity work. The Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch LCD 120Hz display while the Plus and Ultra models pack more advanced AMOLED panels. As you might expect from any modern-day Android tablet, all three Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets support stylus input, which adds versatility and unlocks new creative and productive use cases. If you somehow lost or damaged your S Pen and are looking for a replacement, here’s everything you need to know.

Where can you buy a replacement S Pen for the Galaxy Tab S8 series?

Samsung includes an S Pen inside the box with the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is fantastic as you don’t need to pay extra money to get the most out of the tablet. But unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, there’s no dedicated slot or cavity for storing S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Instead, the S Pen attaches magnetically to the back of the Galaxy Tab S8. Because the S Pen is exposed all the time, it is more likely to be misplaced, lost, or damaged.

If you end up losing your S Pen or it’s suddenly starting to act up, don’t worry. You can easily purchase a replacement unit. You can buy one from Samsung’s official website, local store, or other online retailers. That brings us to the next question.

Should you buy the S Pen or the S Pen Pro?

Samsung offers two types of S Pens: the standard Galaxy Tab S8 S Pen and the S Pen Pro. The S Pen is more powerful and, as you might have guessed, more expensive. It’s Bluetooth-enabled and can connect to multiple devices simultaneously. It has a 0.7mm tip, 4,096 pressure points for precise control, USB-C charging, and up to 16 days of battery life. Additionally, S Pen Pro is integrated with Samsung SmartThings, making it easier to locate if it gets misplaced. Check out our S Pen vs S Pen Pro comparison to find out which one better suits your needs.

If you have an S Pen compatible Galaxy smartphone, S Pen Pro would be a better choice as it can be used with both your smartphone as well a tablet. Otherwise, the regular S Pen is fine.