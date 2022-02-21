Samsung reveals Galaxy Tab S8 series pricing, pre-order and sales info for India

Samsung India has finally shared the pricing details for the company’s latest flagship tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S8 series. If you’re thinking of getting your hands on one of the new Galaxy tablets, you can pre-order them starting tomorrow or wait until the next month for the first open sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Pricing & lineup in India

Although Samsung opened pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S8 series in several markets right after unveiling the devices, Indian buyers could only register their interest on Samsung’s website. The wait ends now, as you can pre-order the new Galaxy Tab S8 series devices in the region starting tomorrow. Samsung says that the Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-orders in India between February 22 and March 10.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will be available in one RAM/storage option — 8GB+128GB. Both tablets come in 5G and Wi-Fi-only variants in three colorways — Graphite, Silver, and Pink. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in a single 12GB+256GB configuration in the Graphite finish. It’s also available in both 5G and Wi-Fi-only options. Unlike the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is offering all the colorways of the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the Indian market.

Pricing in India:

Galaxy Tab S8 (8GB+128GB): WiFi: ₹58,999 5G: ₹70,999

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (8GB+128GB): WiFi: ₹74,999 5G: ₹87,999

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (12GB+256GB): WiFi: ₹1,08,999 5G: ₹1,22,999



When can I pre-order/buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series in India?

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S8 series in India begin on February 22, while open sales should begin sometime after March 10. The new tablets will be available at offline retail stores across the region, Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung’s online shop, and major online retailers. Customers who pre-book the tablets between February 22 and March 10 will get a free keyboard cover and a cashback of up to ₹10,000 on the Ultra model, ₹8,000 on the Plus, and ₹7,000 on the regular variant.

Samsung will also host a live pre-booking event later today at 6:00 PM IST. Those who pre-book a Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet during the live pre-booking event will get additional benefits and exclusive limited-time offers.

If you’d like to pair your new tablet with a Galaxy S22 series device, you can learn all about the lineup’s pricing and availability details for the region by checking out our previous coverage.