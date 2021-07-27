Samsung may launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside the Galaxy S22

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, and it’s where we’re going to be seeing the company’s new foldables including the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Last August’s Galaxy Unpacked event saw the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Tab S7 series, and the Galaxy Watch 3 series. However, Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy Note 21 won’t make an appearance at the next Unpacked, but they were mum on the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Now, we’ve learned a bit about when the Tab S8 series may launch.

Today, Samsung insider/leaker Ice Universe is reporting that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ — and presumably the other tablets in the Tab S8 series — will be released alongside the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 will likely launch early next year, so we can expect the same to be true for the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Tab S8+ SM-X806x 10090mAh

Tab S8 Ultra SM-X906x 11500mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2021

Tab S8 + will be released with S22. SM8450, One UI 4.0，10090mAh battery. But this is not the best. There is “Ultra”. I won’t say it first. Let’s wait and see. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2021

We would have been due a new Galaxy Tab launch next month if Samsung maintained consistency, but it’s possible the next tablets are being delayed due to the ongoing global chip shortage. Whatever the case, it seems that we’ll be seeing the Galaxy Tab S8 with a new Qualcomm chipset to make up for it.

According to Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will feature the SM8450 chipset, which is the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The tablet will also have One UI 4.0 which is presumed to be based on Android 12, and it will also have a 10,090 mAh battery. The battery matches the spec leaked from the survey conducted by Samsung in South Korea, which also suggested that there would be three models. Thanks to that survey, we have a really good idea of what to expect for the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

For a refresher, there appears to be three models in the Galaxy Tab S8 series: a regular, a plus, and an “Ultra”. The regular tablet may have an 11″ LPTS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the plus model will have a 12.4″ OLED display at a 120Hz refresh rate. The “Ultra” model appears to have a pretty big 14.6″ OLED display at a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablets in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series seem to be quite thin and light if the survey is accurate. The regular model is said to be 6.3mm thin and weigh only 502g. The plus model is said to be 5.7mm thin and weigh 575g, and the Ultra model may only measure 5.5mm in thickness and weigh 650g. The larger surface area of the Ultra model would allow Samsung to spread components out more, reducing the thickness.

What we’ve heard so far about the Galaxy Tab S8 series has us excited, but we’re hoping they don’t break the bank.

Featured image: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 in mystic black