Samsung launches the Galaxy Tab S8 series with a new, top-of-the-line Ultra variant with a notch

Alongside the highly-anticipated Galaxy S22 series, Samsung today unveiled its latest lineup of flagship tablets. The new Galaxy Tab S8 series succeeds the Galaxy Tab S7 series from last year and features several significant upgrades, along with an entirely new top-of-the-line model.

As you might have seen in various leaks over the last few months, Samsung’s new flagship tablet lineup includes three models — the regular Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All three tablets feature the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm, a metal unibody design, and impressive displays. If you’re in the market for a new Android tablet, here’s everything you need to know about the new Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Specifications

Specification Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Build Metal unibody Metal unibody Metal unibody Dimensions & Weight 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm

503g (Wi-Fi)/507g (5G) 285 x 185 x 5.7mm

567g (Wi-Fi)/572g (5G) 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm

726g (Wi-Fi)/728g (5G) Display 11-inch LTPS TFT LCD

WQXGA (2560 x 600p)

276ppi

120Hz refresh rate 12.4-inch Super AMOLED

WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752p)

266ppi

120Hz refresh rate 14.6-inch Super AMOLED

WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848p)

240ppi

120Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM & Storage 8/12GB RAM

128/256GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB) 8/12GB RAM

128/256GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB) 8/12/16GB RAM

128/256/512GB storage

microSD card support (up to 1TB) Battery & Charging 8,000mAh

45W wired fast charging support 10,090mAh

45W wired fast charging support 11,200mAh

45W wired fast charging support Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 13MP, AF

Ultra-wide: 6MP Primary: 13MP, AF

Ultra-wide: 6MP Primary: 13MP, AF

Ultra-wide: 6MP Front Camera(s) 12MP 12MP Primary: 12MP, FF

Ultra-wide: 12MP Port(s) USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.2 Type-C Audio Quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG

Dolby Atmos certification

3 microphones Quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG

Dolby Atmos certification

3 microphones Quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG

Dolby Atmos certification

3 microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G (optional, in some regions) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G (optional, in some regions) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G (optional, in some regions) Software One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

Promised four Android OS upgrades

Promised five years of security patches Other Features S Pen included in the box

Microsoft Office 365 subscription S Pen included in the box

Microsoft Office 365 subscription S Pen included in the box

Microsoft Office 365 subscription

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch 120Hz WQXGA (2560 x 600p) LCD display with uniformly slim bezels all around and a selfie camera on the top edge. As mentioned earlier, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which you can further expand up to 1TB using a microSD card. The base model also features a quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG, a substantial 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the camera department, the regular Galaxy Tab S8 features a 13MP primary camera and a 6MP ultra-wide camera at the back, along with a 12MP selfie shooter over on the front. As far as connectivity is concerned, the tablet features a USB 3.2 Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with an S Pen in the box and runs Samsung One UI skin based on Android 12. From the information we have, Samsung will not sell a 5G variant of this in the US, but other regions may get a cellular option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

While the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 looks to be a decent option for those who want a flagship Android tablet without breaking the bank, most people would prefer the slightly more expensive Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. That’s because it features a larger 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752p) Super AMOLED panel, which makes it great for content consumption. Like the base variant, the display on the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus refreshes at 120Hz, making it a viable option for gamers too.

On the inside, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus isn’t a whole lot different, though. It packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage that you can expand up to 1TB using a microSD card. However, given its larger footprint, it does have a bigger 10,090mAh battery that offers 45W wired fast charging support. The Plus variant features the same camera and speaker setup as the regular model, but it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a side-mounted one. For connectivity, it features a USB 3.2 Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. The tablet also comes with an S Pen in the box and it runs One UI based on Android 12.

Surprisingly, it’s the only model in the Galaxy Tab S8 series that offers 5G support in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a completely new addition to Samsung’s flagship tablet lineup. Like its other Ultra brethren, it comes with all the bells and whistles you can expect to see on an Android tablet. These include a massive 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848p) 120Hz Super AMOLED display, which Samsung claims is the first of its kind on an Android tablet, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB).

Like the Plus and regular variants, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 13MP+6MP dual camera setup on the back. However, unlike the other two models, it features a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup on the front as well. To accommodate this front-facing dual-camera setup, Samsung has opted for a notched design, which might turn away some prospective buyers.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also features a quad-speaker setup tuned by AKG, a massive 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. For connectivity, it includes a USB 3.2 Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. It runs One UI based on Android 12 out of the box, and it comes with an S Pen too. From the information we have, Samsung will not sell a 5G variant of this in the US, but other regions may get a cellular option.

It’s also worth mentioning that all three tablets are eligible for four Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, which is a massive improvement compared to older flagship tablets from Samsung.

Pricing & Availability

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is already up for pre-order on Samsung’s website. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are available in three colorways — Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold — while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is only available in the Graphite color variant. If you like any of these three models and plan on getting one for yourself or a family member, check out the table below for the complete pricing details.

S.No. Device USA Europe UK India 1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 8GB+128GB $699.99 8GB+256GB 2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 8GB+128GB $899.99 8GB+256GB 3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8GB+128GB $1,099.99 12GB+256GB 12GB+512GB

Samsung is offering some attractive benefits for those who pre-order the new Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. On pre-ordering the Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, you’ll get a free slim keyboard cover with your purchase. With the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, you’ll get a free backlit keyboard. Buyers in certain regions also get a four-month trial of YouTube Premium if they are a new sign-up.

You can check out the best deals for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, as well as our Galaxy Tab S8 series Hands-On.

