Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets also throttle performance in some apps and games

Samsung recently started rolling out a fresh software update for the Galaxy S22 series. The update addresses the performance throttling issue related to the pre-installed Game Optimization Service (GOS) app. It also introduces a new “Game Performance Management Mode” in the Game Booster to improve CPU/GPU performance. While Samsung is yet to release a similar update for older Galaxy smartphones, a new report from Android Police claims that the performance throttling issue also affects the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

In case you missed our previous reports on the matter, Samsung was recently caught throttling the performance of several popular apps and games on Galaxy flagships going back as far as the Galaxy S10. As a result, Geekbench accused Samsung of benchmark manipulation and delisted the last four generations of Galaxy flagships from its library. Although Samsung has already acknowledged the issue and pushed an update for the Galaxy S22 series, things don’t look great for the South Korean OEM.

Android Police has now discovered that the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also throttle performance when running a version of the Geekbench app with the Genshin Impact package name. As you can see in the following table, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra throttled performance while running the modified version of Geekbench, with single-core CPU performance taking an 18-24% hit and multi-core performance falling 6-11%.

However, older Samsung tablets like the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and Galaxy Tab S5e did not throttle performance and delivered similar results. The publication further notes that the Galaxy Tab S8 series does not throttle as hard as the Galaxy S22 series, likely due to the fact that its large form factor allows for better heat dissipation.

Now that the new Galaxy Tab S8 series is also embroiled in the controversy, Geekbench has delisted the tablets from its Android Benchmark chart. Samsung is yet to provide a statement on the matter, but we expect the company to release a similar software update for its flagship tablets to address the performance throttling issue.

Source: Android Police, Twitter