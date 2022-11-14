Samsung's having an impressive sale during its early Black Friday promotion, knocking hundreds off of its smartphones, smartwatches, and other popular devices. Today, we're taking a look at the Galaxy Tab S8, which is one of the best Android tablets on the market right now. In its latest promotional event, Samsung is taking up to $300 off the price of the watch and offering up to $500 off in enhanced credit.

You'll have the option to choose from three different models depending on your needs: the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are available in three colors: Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is only offered in Graphite. In addition to the different models and colors, Samsung also gives you the option to choose different configurations of internal storage and RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has two different configurations when it comes to memory and internal storage, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus also has the same two previous configurations but also adds a model with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has three different configurations with 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage.

For a limited time, you can get up to $300 off during the promotional period, with the Galaxy Tab S8 starting at $549.99, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus starting at $699.99, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starting at $899.99. In addition to the discounts, you can also trade in a device and get up to $500 in enhanced credits. This could be a great deal if you're looking to upgrade from an old tablet or if you have an unused smartphone lying around. Just be sure to get in on the deal early because it is being offered for a limited time.