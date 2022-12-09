You can also save an extra $500 by trading in an old device

Although Samsung's ongoing holiday sales event doesn't have many offers that surpass the Black Friday deals we saw late last month, this deal on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an exception. So if you're in the market for a new Android tablet, you should buy one immediately. That's because the top-end variant of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is available at a flat $400 discount today. You can save an extra $500 if you have an old device to trade in.

Don't want the top-spec model? You can also grab the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant at a flat $350 discount. Even with the cheaper model, Samsung will give you up to $500 enhanced trade-in credits. Although you may be tempted to get the base 8GB/128GB model, we don't recommend it as it's available at a $250 discount, which brings it down to the same price as the 12GB/256GB model.

If you don't have an old device, Samsung will give you an extra $150 Samsung Credit eCertificate on your purchase. But you should maximize the trade-in benefit if possible, as it will allow you to grab the 16GB/512GB model for as little as $500 and the 12GB/256GB model for just $350.

Not sure if the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the right pick for you? Check out our in-depth review of the device to make an informed decision. But don't take too long to decide, or you might miss this opportunity.

Will you purchase a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra during the ongoing Discover Samsung event? Let us know in the comments section below.