Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $1100 $1400 Save $300 The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is Samsung's most powerful tablet to date, featuring a massive 14.6-inch display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and everything you could possibly ask for. $1100 at Best Buy

The most powerful tablet in Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, which also happens to be among the best Android tablets on the market, is currently available at an attractive price on Best Buy. You can snag the top-end variant of the tablet with 512GB of onboard storage at a $300 discount, which brings it down to a reasonable $1,100. While that may seem pricey for an Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is well worth the price, as it's pretty overkill and features the best tablet hardware Samsung has to offer.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs all the bells and whistles

The flagship tablet features a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a WQXGA+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support, making it a fantastic choice for enjoying your favorite TV shows, getting work done, and even enjoying some games. It packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, so it can easily breeze through anything you throw at it.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra also includes a large 11,200mAh battery, resulting in great battery life, and you also get fast 45W wired charging support to quickly top it up when it runs out of juice. The tablet also includes a quad-speaker array that delivers rich, room-filling sound and a total of four cameras, including a 13MP+6MP dual camera setup on the back and a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup on the front. You also get an S Pen in the box, a feature-rich software experience to help you make the most of the tablet, and a sleek design that doesn't feel bulky even with that massive display.

If $1,100 is still a bit much for you, you can purchase the base 8GB/128GB model at a $180 discount or the 12GB/256GB variant at a $200 discount on Best Buy. Or you can check out our Prime Day deals roundup for other affordable alternatives.