Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Unboxing: What’s in the box?

Samsung has finally revealed its latest lineup of flagship tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8 Series. This year we get three different models aimed at different people and needs. We’ve got the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Check out our hands-on of the Galaxy Tab S8 series to know our thoughts on the flagship tablet series. If you’re reading this, you’re probably excited to know the content that comes in the box of each of the Galaxy Tab S8 models. So we have prepared for you a list of everything included, in addition to a compilation of the best Galaxy Tab S8 deals available right now.

What’s inside the Galaxy Tab S8 / Galaxy Tab S8 Plus / Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra box?

Irrespective of the tablet you buy within the series, the box content (beyond the specific tablet) remains the same. So in a typical Galaxy Tab S8 series box, you will find:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 / Galaxy Tab S8 Plus / Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

S Pen

USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

You may have noticed a curious omission: that’s right, there is no charger within the box. Even though most companies bundle a charger within their tablet boxes, Samsung has gone ahead and removed the charger from the Tab S8 series box, so you will not get a charging brick with either of the three tablets. Here are some of our charging adapter recommendations, if you don’t have a spare lying around and need to make an extra purchase.

Depending on whether you pre-ordered the regular or the Plus variant, you will get a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim, or if you pre-ordered the Ultra, you will get the backlit Book Cover Keyboard for free.

If you end up settling for this high-end tablet, protect it with a case to minimize scratches, cracks, and other potential damages!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra start at $699, $899, and $1,099 respectively. The highest-end model is only available in one color — Graphite. On the contrary, the other two models come in three finishes to choose from — Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold. Interestingly, all models come with a SIM ejection tool, even if you pick up the WiFi-only (non-5G/4G) models, at least from the information we have access to.

Which of the three Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comment section below.