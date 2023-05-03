Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Best premium Android Tab With the versatile S Pen, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is great for flexibility and multi-functionality. Then, there's DeX, which lets you use the tablet as a mini portable substitute for your laptop. Plus, the battery lasts all day, making it a robust device for day-to-day use. Pros 11-inch display with thin bezels Free S Pen Great battery life Cons Cameras are just OK $630 at Samsung $630 at Amazon

If you are wondering whether your next tablet will be a Samsung or an iPad, we are here to make things clearer by comparing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, a premium Android option, to the 10.2-inch, ninth-generation Apple iPad, one of the most affordable iPads. Despite being aimed at different markets, they're both backed by powerful processors, the two tablets go head-to-head in terms of performance if you want to replace your laptop. They even have high-resolution displays, productivity apps, and big batteries to keep you going all day and accomplish your tasks. Let’s see which device does it better.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 vs Apple iPad (9th Gen): Price, availability, and specs

Apple’s 2021 iPad has a price tag of $309, which makes it one of the cheapest iPads available right now. Meanwhile, to get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, you will have to shell out $629, almost twice the iPad's cost. With such a measurable price difference, you may wonder if Samsung’s heftier price tag is justifiable. For some, it might be. The S Pen is included, which is quite a multifunctional tool compared to the Apple Pencil (more on this in a minute). If you go with the iPad and the Apple Pencil, you'll have to fork up an additional $129.

Galaxy Tab S8 and Apple iPad 2021 are available on retailer websites like Amazon, or you can head to the official Apple or Samsung website and place an order there. If you are lucky, you might even land a good Tab S8 or iPad deal.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) Brand Samsung Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB (Expandable up to 1TB) 64GB, 256GB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 A13 Bionic processor Memory 8GB, 12GB 3GB Operating System One UI 5 based on Android 12 iPadOS Battery 8000mAh Built‐in 32.4Wh rechargeable lithium‑polymer battery Ports USB-C Rear camera, Headphone jack, Smart Connector, Lightning connector, SIM tray (Wi-Fi + Cellular) Camera (Rear, Front) 13MP + 6MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie 8MP wide camera Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch LCD, 2560x1600, 120Hz 10.2-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology, 2160x1620 at 264ppi Size 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches 9.87 X 6.85 x 0.3 inches Headphone jack No Yes Colors Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Silver, Space Gray

Design

At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPad (9th Gen) look similar. Both have rectangular chassis with rounded edges, and their metal bodies look premium, but there are slight differences. When you look at the iPad, you'll find Apple’s logo is smack in the middle of the case (but it's subtle; don't worry) with a single-camera setup in the top-left corner. If you’re a fan of Apple, you'll probably like this design.

The S8 has Samsung’s logo on the top-left side beside a black strip, which sports the dual-camera setup. The logo's placement is rather unconventional, which might irk you if you prefer a cleaner look. Also, the strip we mentioned earlier is magnetic, doubling as an S Pen holder. This strip leaves a little to be desired, though; it doesn’t lay flat, and the pen can slide off, making it difficult to toss into a backpack.

Color is another important design component — as you might expect, both Samsung and Apple have pastel colors to offer. For Galaxy S8, you can get a Silver, Graphite, or Pink Gold cover. And for the iPad, you have two choices: Space Grey and Silver. Here, Samsung offers a pink shade beyond the typical neutral spectrum. So, if you’re looking for fresh colors, consider Samsung’s Pink Gold.

Weight and dimensions are similar for both tablets. Both are around 10 inches long and weigh just slightly over 1 pound. So, they'll both be easy to hold and carry, which is especially helpful if you balance the tablet in one hand and a stylus in the other.

Regarding appearances, it comes down to personal preference. If you are looking for a minimalist-style tablet, consider the iPad. But if you want a unique color, like Pink Gold, you can consider Galaxy S8 (if you don’t mind the black strip at the back). Regardless of the device you pick, be sure to get a protective case for Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPad 9.

Display

Even though their dimensions are similar, their displays are different in every possible way, and considering that's what you look at when you use your tablet, it's important to consider.

The Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2560x1600 resolution and 276ppi density. This creates a great space for getting creative, and the thin bezels don’t get in the way. The almost-QHD resolution puts out high-quality graphics, and with a 16:9 aspect ratio, this tab is great for Netflix and YouTube videos. And the Galaxy S8 sports four stereo speakers tuned by AKG, so you can expect good audio quality.

The included S Pen makes writing or drawing on the screen easy. The pen is responsive and glides smoothly on the surface. It has a small button on the side for erasing, which feels quite intuitive. The best part is that you can use the S Pen without charging; it's only necessary if you want to use the Bluetooth air features. You can stick the pen to the magnetic strips when not in use.

Compared to the S8, the iPad has a slightly smaller 10.2-inch display. But the display has a 2160x1620 resolution and 264ppi, which is similar to the Samsung tab. It sports a Retina display that uses IPS panels, so you get accurate colors with more viewing angles. Plus, the True Tone adjusts to the ambient light for comfortable viewing. It does have thicker bezels, but if you didn't mind the bezels on the seventh or eighth-generation iPads, you probably won’t mind them here. Some might find it easier to hold the tab with thicker bezels, too, since it avoids accidental touches.

But there’s a slight catch here. It has a 4:3 aspect ratio, which means YouTube videos will have black bars around them, so you will have a small viewing space for the content. You can't zoom in on some videos to fill the screen. And the iPad has two stereo speakers on the bottom of the tablet, which is not an ideal sound setup.

To doodle and take notes, the Apple Pencil 1 will work with the iPad, but you need to buy it separately. It works with gestures, unlike the S Pen, which some may not find very intuitive. Furthermore, there’s a slight lag in response, but it won’t matter while taking notes. Compared to the Apple Pencil, Samsung’s S Pen feels more natural; the rubber tip creates a bit of friction, and it feels like you’re writing with a pen. Plus, the Pencil has to be charged before it can be used.

Software

Samsung’s tab has Android 12, which is upgradable to Android 13. You'll also get 4–5 years of OS and security upgrades from Android before things start becoming obsolete. However, Android devices tend to have good app support for years. You will still find apps that run on Android 4.0.

The Tab S8 has One UI based on Android 12, which is surprisingly clean and resembles Apple’s UI. And the Edge Panel offers quick app access. You get the Multi-Active Window for multitasking, which allows you to use and interact with three apps simultaneously. Plus, there’s Samsung Notes, where you can quickly write or draw and then sync it with Samsung Cloud for accessibility on multiple devices. So if you’re a student, you will find these functions quite useful.

The highlight of the S8 is DeX, which effectively converts your tablet into a mini laptop. With a keyboard and a mouse, you can get a desktop-like experience right on your tablet. And for a bigger display, you can connect to a monitor.

Meanwhile, the iPad has iPadOS 15, which can be upgraded to iPadOS 16.4.1. Apple lends its support for 4–5 years, and third-party apps are supported for up to three years more. You can hold onto your tablet or iPad for at least five years before things get outdated.

As far as the UI is concerned, you get a minimalist, intuitive UI. You can quickly access the most-used apps from the dock, and you can use multiple apps with Picture in Picture and Split View. Apple has productivity apps like Notability to help you stay on top of things. This should all be familiar to you though if you're already in the Apple ecosystem. Apple also has some exclusive apps like LumaFusion, Procreate, and Affinity Designers, which are great for designers or illustrators.

The choice of OS in this regard depends on personal preference, but if you want a portable replacement for your laptop or desktop, we tilt toward Samsung S8. If you have your heart set on an iPad, you can still invest in Apple’s Magic Keyboard to convert the tablet into a laptop, but Samsung’s DeX is a much more seamless option. And while the iPad has some powerful, exclusive apps, Android tablets have equally powerful alternatives. Moreover, some apps like LumaFusion have already made their way to their Android counterparts.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the iPad runs on the A13 Bionic chip, and both chips have their perks. The Snapdragon chip features the Kryo 780 CPU, which packs four efficiency and performance cores. And for graphics, it has the Adreno 730 GPU, so you can expect it to pull through with graphic-intensive tasks like graphic design or gaming.

Meanwhile, the A13 Bionic chip has a processor with two performance cores and four efficiency cores, which combine for hybrid performance that's better for multitasking. A custom GPU has also been embedded into the chip for gaming and graphics. It also features the Neural Engine for AI tasks like voice search or machine learning tasks like natural language processing.

Although both chips are powerful, the Snapdragon 8 can deliver better performance with its four efficiency cores. But it depends on what tasks you want your device to do for you. If you plan on doing more gaming, go for the Tab S8. If you plan on running multiple apps, check out the iPad.

Finally, the base model for Galaxy S8 has 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD, which you can upgrade to 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD. You can also expand the storage up to 1TB with an SD card. The 128GB variant should suffice for most people thanks to the expandable storage, though. The iPad has 64GB of unified memory, and you can choose the 256GB model if you want more. However, the extra space comes at quite a premium, and there is no room for expansion.

Battery life

Battery performance is also important, as you will likely be using your device all day. As advertised, the Galaxy Tab S8 has an 8,000mAh battery, which should charge to the brim in 80 minutes. Considering the massive battery size, you won’t run out of juice for around 13 hours with regular use. The iPad 2021 has a similar-sized 32.4Wh battery with a 10-hour battery life. Thanks to the lightning port, we get up to 50% of the battery with 30 minutes of charging.

Both devices have a similar battery size, which should last you all day, even if you do some graphic-intensive tasks. If you use a tablet only for a few hours daily, then a full battery should last a few days.

Camera

As mentioned, Galaxy S8 has a dual-camera setup, a 13MP + 6MP (ultrawide) at the rear, and a 12MP selfie camera at the front. The front camera is placed in the center of the right side, making it clear that the tablet is supposed to be used in landscape orientation. If you attend Zoom meetings, you might find this camera placement convenient. To enhance the pictures, you can use the LED flash and HDR. You have two options for recording videos: 4K videos with 30 or 60 FPS and 1080p at 30 FPS.

On the other hand, the iPad has a 12MP ultra-wide rear camera and an 8MP wide camera on the front. Both cameras feature HDR and can record 1080p videos. Here, the front camera is placed on the ‘forehead’ of the device, which is great if you FaceTime holding the tab upright and not-so-great for Zoom meetings.

Which is right for you?

Samsung Galaxy S8 has an edge here with the DeX, the large thin-bezel display, and the four-speaker setup. Plus, you get an S Pen with purchase, which is more functional than the Apple Pencil 1. In case you store many multimedia files, Samsung’s wide range of storage options can better fit your needs. So if you’re planning to double up your tablet as a computer or watch Netflix, Samsung S8 can be a suitable device.

If you already have a MacBook or an iPhone, getting the Apple iPad 9 might be convenient, especially if you’re used to iPad’s exclusive apps. The IPS-panelled Retina display has thick bezels, but you get a wider viewing angle. And while this iPad is a comparatively budget option, you will have to buy the Apple Pencil separately, which can take the price up to around $500.