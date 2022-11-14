Samsung's been at the top of its game when it comes to software updates lately, and most recently that's taken the shape of bringing the stable One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy family. Hot on the heels of the 2022's Galaxy A series getting a taste of Android 13, the Korean OEM is now rolling out One UI 5 to the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The ruggedized Galaxy XCover 6 Pro has also picked up the Android 13 update in select regions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The One UI 5 rollout for the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is currently underway for the global 5G variants of the vanilla, Plus, and the Ultra models. The update is tagged with the build number Xx06BXXU2BVK4, and it carries Android security patches for November 2022. So far, the Android 13-based build has only gone live across Europe, but it's only a matter of time before we see the new software making its way to other markets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra XDA Forums

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro

Apart from the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Samsung is also updating the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro to Android 13. The "XCover" tag is reserved for the rugged lineup, and this MIL-STD 810H and IP68-rated device is certainly no exception to the trend.

The stable One UI 5 firmware for the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is currently rolling out in Europe. The build number is G736BXXU1BVK2, and it carries a bit old October 2022 security patchset.

As is usually the case with staged software rollouts, it might take several days before the update is rolled out to everyone. No need to worry, though, as you can skip the waiting queue and install the new release right now by flashing it manually on your Galaxy device.

Source: Samsung update server (1, 2, 3)