Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $290 $450 Save $160 You can't go wrong with a Samsung tablet. No matter your budget, the brand offers something that provides a lot of bang for your buck. With that said, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is probably one of its best values, especially at its newly discounted price that comes in at just $299. $290 at Samsung $299 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

We've seen some pretty good deals on tablets over the past months thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some of the best tablets going for their lowest prices. Now, one of our favorites, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, can be had at its lowest price to date, coming in $160 below its original retail at just $290. You can grab this deal from Samsung direct if you're quick.

Related Best tablets in 2024 From iPads to Android and Windows devices, these are the best tablets you can buy in 2024

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE?

Close

We never got to review the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, but we did review its larger sibling, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The good thing about this is that the only difference between these two tablets is the size of the screen. When it comes to looks, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is sleek and minimal.

It features a slim design and also packs enough power with its Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC that's paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get a 10.9-inch 90Hz display and stylus support, just in case you want to scribble down some notes or sketch out some ideas.

The good thing is that the stylus comes inside the box, so you won't need to shell out extra cash to buy one like the iPad. You also get a set of good cameras with this tablet as well, with an 8MP rear camera and 12MP front-facing.So if you're someone that plans to be on calls all day, this tablet is going to be up to the task.

Perhaps what really sets this tablet apart from others is the software. Sure, it runs Android, but Samsung does a great job of making multitasking easy, which is an absolute must when you have a larger screen.In fact, this was just one of the highlights of the tablet from our review.

When it comes to battery life, you should be able to get all-day use, and since it charges up pretty quickly at 45W, you shouldn't have much downtime. Overall, this tablet really does check all the boxes if you're looking for a tablet that isn't going to break the bank. While it's normally priced at $450, it can now be had for just $290. So get it while you can because this deal is too good to pass up.