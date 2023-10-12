Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Best premium offering $1000 $1120 Save $120 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ stands tall as one of the company's most premium Android tablet offerings with a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12GB of RAM, allowing you to jump into more intensive tasks such as Adobe photo editing, LumaFusion video editing, or demanding video games. Pros Fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor Vibrant AMOLED display S Pen included Cons More expensive No headphone jack Missing 65W charging $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a top-shelf premium tablet with a large AMOLED display and fast processing power, making it a great option for intensive tasks and demanding games.

The more affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers a near-equal offering to the Tab S9+ while being less expensive, making it a suitable choice for streaming, web browsing, and casual gaming.

Both tablets have a durable design, are compatible with the S Pen stylus, feature vibrant displays (though the Tab S9+ has better technology), and offer decent performance and battery life. The Tab S9+ excels in terms of performance with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, while the Tab S9 FE+ is more budget-friendly with the Samsung Exynos 1380 chip.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series represents the company’s top-shelf premium tablets. The S9+ variant offers a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display propelled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is a great marriage of fast processing and vivid graphics. Then, there's Samsung’s more affordable S9 FE+ variant, which offers what appears at first glance to be a near-equal offering while being less harsh on your wallet. We compare the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Tab S9+ to see which Android tablet is the best option for you.

Price, specs, & availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ was announced at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in July, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ was introduced at an event later that year in October. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is the more expensive premium tablet at $1,119 MSRP, but it's commonly available for $999. Initially available with 256GB or 512GB of storage, Samsung’s official website has seemingly dropped the lower storage option for the Tab S9+ and advertises the 512GB model as a “free storage upgrade.” Either way, you’ll have plenty of room for multimedia, video games, apps, and productivity files.

The more affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ starts at a lower $599 and offers 128GB of storage. If you opt for an upgrade, an additional $100 can nab you 256GB of storage. Regardless, both the Tab S9 FE+ and Tab S9+ include microSD card expansion slots so that you can increase your available storage at any time up to an additional 1TB. They're also both available at multiple retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, along with Samsung's website.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Storage 256GB, 512GB, microSD up to 1TB 128GB, 256GB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Samsung Exynos 1380 Memory 12GB 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM Operating System Android 13.0 Android™ 13 Battery 10,090 mAh Li-ion 10,090mAh Ports USB-C, microSD USB Type-C Version 2.0, microSD (up to 1TB) Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP AF + 8MP UW, Front: 12MP UW Front: 12MP UW Rear: 8MP + 8MP UW Display type 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 12.4" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), LCD Colors Beige, Graphite Gray, Silver, Lavender, Mint Weight 1.28 lbs (Wi-Fi), 1.29 lbs (5G) 1.38 lb

Design

Source: Samsung

You might have trouble telling the Tab S9 FE+ and S9+ apart. Since they're both a part of the S9 lineup, they share a remarkably similar design style, right down to their thin, black-bordered glass displays and minimal rear layout with dual camera lenses. One fantastic aspect they both share is an IP68 water and dust-resistant design. That’s right, even on the more affordable model, Samsung has spent extra time ensuring that both tablets are durable. However, you will still likely want to grab a case for the Tab S9 FE+ or Tab S9+, just to be sure.

Another similarity between the two tablets is their compatibility with Samsung’s S Pen stylus, allowing you to take notes or follow your favorite Bob Ross tutorial in a state of pure bliss. Both tablets also offer magnetic charging on the rear to top up your S Pen’s charge without a separate adapter. Best of all, they both include the S Pen in the box at no extra charge.

When customizing your tablet by selecting a color, the Tab S9+ is the more limited option, available in Graphite or Beige. On the other hand, Tab S9 FE+ buyers can choose from gray, silver, lavender, or mint. Neither tablet offers vibrant colors, as Samsung has decided to partake in the industry trend of releasing more muted, pastel color options.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 standing up on a desk.

Samsung is known for producing bright, vibrant displays, and these two offerings from the Galaxy Tab S9 series are no exception. However, you can start to see some differences if you look closely. The Galaxy Tab S9+ features Samsung’s AMOLED 2X 12.4-inch display, which translates to more vivid colors and increased contrast for great-looking pictures. The display also features a 120Hz display, allowing everything from menu animations to high-speed gameplay to look much smoother than a standard 60Hz one.

While the Tab S9 FE+ also offers a great 12.4-inch display, it doesn’t feature AMOLED technology and only sports a 90Hz refresh rate. While most consumers will find the display on the Tab S9 FE+ enjoyable enough for daily tasks, movie buffs, video game enthusiasts, and graphic artists will likely appreciate the technology provided by the Tab S9+.

Performance and battery

Even with all their differences, the Tab S9 FE+ and Tab S9+ have the biggest disparity under the proverbial hood. For starters, the base model of the Tab S9 FE+ comes with 8GB of RAM, while the more expensive S9 FE+ variant and all available tiers of the Tab S9+ include 12GB of RAM. While 8GB of RAM is a healthy amount of RAM for an Android tablet, multitasking warriors, video game lovers, and multimedia creators may see a speed advantage with the 12GB offering.

The biggest difference is with their respective chips. The premium Tab S9+ features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC explicitly designed for Galaxy devices. It delivers hefty performance that will suit everybody, from productivity users to those diving into Adobe Lightroom or playing Black Desert Mobile on maximum graphical settings. Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ offers a suitable SoC, the Samsung Exynos 1380, which can handle most daily tasks and games without issue. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s advantage will begin to be seen in more intensive workloads.

The Tab S9 FE+ and Tab S9+ feature 10,090mAh batteries and can charge up to 45W with a proper USB-C charger. With similarly sized battery capacities, we expect decent all-day performance from both tablets, suitable for work, school, or a flight across the Atlantic.

Software

Source: Samsung

Being of the same generation, the Tab S9 FE+ and Tab S9+ both run Android 13 out of the box and feature the same software offerings and tight integration with other Galaxy products. You can share files, take calls, or send text messages from your Galaxy smartphone on either tablet. Both devices also support Samsung DeX for a full desk-style experience, complete with an optional keyboard.

Apps such as Samsung Notes that work with the S Pen are available on both devices, so you can sketch out your next great ideas and sync them with your Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy Chromebook. Both tablets include a free software subscription, with the Tab S9 FE+ advertising one free year of GoodNotes Pro and the Tab S9+ offering six months of Clip Studio Paint EX.

Cameras

Cameras found on the two tablets are similar. Both tablets feature singular front-facing and dual rear-facing cameras. The front-facing camera on both tablets is a 12MP ultrawide, which is perfect for video calls and conferencing. Both cameras can automatically center on a subject no matter where the subject moves within the frame.

The Tab S9 FE+ and Tab S9+ offer slightly different camera layouts on the rear, though. The more premium Tab S9+ sports a 12MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens, providing two options to get the perfect shot, even close up with your subjects. On the other hand, the Tab S9 FE+ offers dual 8MP cameras: one wide-angle and the other ultrawide.

If you’re selecting a tablet you intend to use for video calls, you can choose either option without worry. Despite the slight difference in megapixels on the rear cameras, unless you know you will consistently capture photos and videos with your tablet, the minute camera differences likely won’t be a factor.

Which Samsung tablet is right for you?

Samsung offers two of the best tablets: the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Tab S9+. Both offer a premium-feeling design with lightweight metal and sturdy glass. The two tablets pose various similarities, from their design to software and battery capacity. The deciding factor between the two tablets will likely be summarized by looking at the screen and the internals under the hood.

While the Tab S9 FE+ is a capable tablet, those seeking the best-performing Android tablet money can buy should look towards the Tab S9+ due to its more powerful SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and AMOLED display. The S9 FE+ is a perfect option for those seeking a tablet to stream movies, browse the web, and play a few video games. But those involved in more intensive applications or who want the best visuals and sound for their entertainment should lean towards the Tab S9+.