We're just a couple of weeks away from the next Galaxy Unpacked event which is taking place in South Korea on July 26. Over the past month or so, through various leaks and rumors, we've seen and heard what could be announced, with the focus no doubt being on the brand's new foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. In addition, it could debut its new Galaxy Tab S9 tablet line, which will now also apparently also include the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

This news comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online person OnLeaks on Twitter, working in collaboration with websites WolfofTablet and MediaPeanut. The former brings us news of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, while the latter provides details of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Although not much is known about both tablets at this point, MediaPeanut does share that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will feature a 10.9-inch display, a single rear camera, a fingerprint sensor, and dual speakers.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

As far as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, the tablet looks a bit more in line with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 models, featuring a dark rear panel, and also has dual rear cameras on the rear. In addition to the renders, the website also confirms the specifications for the tablet, sharing that it will arrive with an Exynos 1380 processor, a 12.4-inch display, 8GB RAM, dual speakers, and a fingerprint sensor.

As far as dimensions go, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes in at 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54 mm, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes in at 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.7mm. Of course, since these are leaked specifications and dimensions, there is always the chance that things could change, but for now, this is what you might expect when these are announced later this month.

For the most part, it looks like Samsung is going big for its next event, as it will have its foldables, wearables, tablets, and could even announce some new audio products as well. Although the company has launched its reservation system for the products to come, it still hasn't shared details about what we'll see at the event. But if rumors end up coming true, this could be one of the biggest Samsung events to date with some exciting products coming down the pipeline.