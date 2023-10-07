Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Best for Galaxy owners Samsung offers a surprisingly premium mid-range tablet with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The device is close to its more expensive counterparts with a solid-feeling metal and glass body design. Modest storage and RAM, plus a vivid display, offer a speedy mobile computing experience great for web browsing, movie watching, or binging your favorite TV shows and movies. Pros S Pen included Dust and water resistant Long battery life Cons Comparatively slower processor Lower RAM on entry model 5G only on entry model $450 at Best Buy

Samsung offers an impressive array of features with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE; positioned as a more budget-friendly tablet option, the Android-powered device packs powerful internals that should ease most individuals through their day. But how does the Galaxy Tab S9 FE stack against Apple’s popular iPad Air (5th Generation)? We look closely at both devices to see which offering is the best tablet for your digital lifestyle and which would be the better buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE vs iPad Air: Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE was introduced at a company event in October 2023, while the iPad Air (5th Generation) debuted in March 2022 — let’s hope the iPad Air can hold its own for being outdated comparatively.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE starts at $449 with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. An upgraded model is also available for users wishing to run more intensive applications and games or who need more storage; this model comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. However, it’s critical to note that the Tab S9FE offers a microSD card slot so that storage can be increased after purchase with up to 1TB of additional storage.

The lower-end variant of the S9 FE is also available as the S9 FE 5G, a variant model with 5G cellular connectivity, perfect for travelers without reliable Wi-Fi.

Apple’s iPad Air starts at a higher $500, only offering 64GB out of the gate; that’s a low amount of storage that may be insufficient for users who have any ambitions of playing more intensive video games or users with large multimedia libraries — think music, photos, and videos. A more expensive 256GB variation is available at $650. You can add 5G cellular connectivity to either tier of iPad Air for an additional $150.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Apple iPad Air (2020) Storage 128GB 8GB, 256GB 64GB CPU Samsung Exynos 1380 Apple M1 Memory 6GB, 8GB 8GB Operating System Android 13 iPadOS Battery Li-ion 8,000mAh 10.5 hours Ports USB Type-C Version 2.0, microSD (up to 1TB) USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Front: 12MP UW Rear: 8MP Front and rear Display type 10.9-inch, WUXGA+ (2304 x 1440), LCD Retina Size 10.01 x 6.53 x 0.26 inches 10.9-inch display Weight 1.15 pounds 16.32 ounces

Design

The Tab S9 FE and iPad Air sport beautiful designs that aren’t controversial; the designs could be said to be generic and uninspired, but I don’t see anyone taking issue with either. Both tablets are crafted from metal and glass, making both feel premium in the hand. Still, you'll still likely want to grab a tablet case for the Tab S9 FE or the iPad Air to keep it safe.

The front of the tablets sport gorgeous touchscreens and minimal, uninterrupted black borders. The backs of the tablets are similarly minimal, adorned with single camera lenses and their companies’ respective branding. The Tab S9 FE and iPad Air also feature connectors for optional keyboard accessories (the Tab S9 FE on its side and the iPad Air on the rear).

One aspect of the Tab S9 FE’s design that stands above Apple’s is its focus on durability; the Tab S9 FE features dust and water resistance — something Apple has yet to include in its lineup of iPad tablets. An aspect of the two tablets’ similar design is their biometric security implementation; to unlock tablets, lay your finger on the Power button and press.

Those interested in adding a bit of personality or flair to their devices will be happy to know that both tablets are available in many colors. The Tab S9 FE is available in gray, silver, lavender, and mint, while the iPad Air is available in Space Gray, Starlight, pink, blue, and purple. Both manufacturers are embracing muted and pastel colors this time around.

Display

Perhaps the most critical aspect of any device is the part you will be staring at most of the time — the display. It will be no surprise to some that both Apple and Samsung produce some of the most impressive displays around, and there is no change here.

The iPad Air offers a 10.9-inch display with 2360x1640 resolution, while the Tab S9 FE offers a similar size 10.9-inch display with 2304x1440 pixels.

While the Apple Air offers slightly more pixels than the Tab S9 FE, I don’t believe human eyes will see a discernable difference. However, you may notice the Tab S9 FE’s 90Hz refresh rate versus the iPad Air’s 60Hz refresh rate. With an increased refresh rate, moving objects on the Tab S9 FE’s display can appear smoother; this is a welcomed addition for video gamers and other multimedia enthusiasts.

Both tablets’ displays support styluses, so you can take handwritten notes or create the next grand Picasso on your device. The iPad Air supports the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil (sold separately), which can charge magnetically on the side of the device. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 FE offers the S Pen (included in the box) that can charge magnetically on the back of the device.

Performance and battery

Apple rocked the processing world when it introduced the M1 chip in 2020; processors have been trying to keep up since then. The iPad Air includes the M1 chip, while the Tab S9 FE includes Samsung’s Exynos 1380 offering. In third-party benchmarks, Apple’s M1 chip delivers two to three times the performance of the Exynos. However, this shouldn’t necessarily put you off the Tab S9 FE, as the Exynos 1380 is a solid SoC.

The Apple M1 chip was such a leapfrog product that even capable processors look to be slow in comparison. I don’t believe that including the Exynos 1380 within the Tab S9 FE will hinder the daily activities of most users. The Exynos remains a capable mobile SoC for daily productivity work, creative endeavors, and video games.

Both models of the iPad Air include a hefty 8GB of RAM that keeps the system running smoothly, while the Tab S9 FE offers 6GB of RAM in the base model and 8GB of RAM in the upgraded model. If you intend to play video games, embrace the world of content creation, or multitask with many apps and web browsing tabs, you should consider the 8GB model of the Tab S9 FE.

When it comes down to it, no matter how powerful a tablet is, it doesn’t matter if the battery is dead, and you aren’t near an outlet. The Tab S9 FE provides up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the iPad Air offers up to 10 hours. When it comes time to top up the battery, the Tab S9 FE offers Super Fast Charging, allowing you to get a full charge in less than 90 minutes, provided you have the optional 45W wall charger.

Software

When comparing an Android tablet (Galaxy Tab S9 FE) with an iPadOS tablet (Apple iPad Air), no matter the hardware, the primary driving force behind purchasing decisions tends to be the preferred software.

If you already live within the Apple ecosystem and own an iPhone, MacBook, etc., an iPad will fit better into your existing workflow. Likewise, Android users tend to embrace the Android integration with the Galaxy Tab series. If you want your smartphone to communicate with your tablet, sharing phone calls, messages, and files quickly, grab the tablet that best matches your smartphone.

IPadOS tends to have a more extensive library of tablet-dedicated software. While Android on tablets has improved leaps and bounds over the years, you are still more likely to open an unoptimized smartphone application on your Tab S9 FE than on the iPad Air.

If you’re looking for a more traditional desktop-style experience on a tablet, the Tab S9 FE offers Samsung DeX. This interface allows you to interact with your Android apps in multiple windows, with a taskbar, desktop, and all. The iPad Air does offer Stage Manager, a similar but more limited alternative.

We recommend checking out our full-featured reviews for iPadOS 17 and Android 13 for a more detailed breakdown of each operating system.

Cameras

The Tab S9 FE and iPad Air provide a basic set of cameras, one on the front and one on the rear. While limited compared to what is being implemented into premium-end smartphones, the cameras provided are still good enough to jump on a video call or document that moment your pet does something adorable, and the closest camera is your tablet.

The Tab S9 FE and iPad Air feature front-facing 12MP ultrawide cameras with integrated software that lets them focus on you during a video call even when you move around within the frame. The rear cameras on the two tablets are also similar, but Apple edges out the competition, providing a 12MP sensor, while Samsung opts for an 8MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE vs iPad Air: Which is the best mid-range tablet?

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and iPad Air stand tall as mid-range offerings from their respective companies, so which is the option for you? Both tablets offer a similar design that we don’t think will be pulling potential buyers in one direction or another. When we peek at performance, software, and price, we see the fundamental elements that will serve as decision-makers. The iPad Air delivers a much faster experience with its M1 SoC, but we don’t know how many individuals will notice in daily use. You might never spot the difference unless you run more intensive applications. This idea makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s $150 lower starting price more enticing.

As aforementioned, if you aim for a mid-range tablet, you’ll likely want to select the option that best matches your smartphone. If you have a Samsung Galaxy, the Tab S9 FE offers tight integration features; Samsung Galaxy Notebook users can even utilize the Tab S9 FE as an external display. Of course, the same can be said for the iPad Air’s tight Apple ecosystem integration and ability to work side by side with a Mac computer.