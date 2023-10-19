Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE The hot new value upgrade The Tab S9 FE is Samsung's latest take on a budget Android tablet. It offers a surprisingly good battery, screen, and camera setup but its processor won't handle rendering heavy 3D graphics. Pros Excellent price-to-performance ratio Great battery life Included S Pen Cons Limited processing power Camera is only decent $450 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung's 11-inch flagship The Tab S9 sets the bar for performance, display, and battery life in Android tablets, making it the de facto comparison point for Samsung's latest budget release. Pros Beautiful AMOLED display Excellent performance Included S Pen Cons High price tag Camera is only decent $800 at Samsung



Samsung has shown an alarmingly short turnaround from the release of the Galaxy Tab S9 to that of the Tab S9 FE. This new product in the growing Fan Edition series offers a comparable overall experience to Samsung’s best tablets, albeit with a fraction of the power and at a fraction of the price. But does the feature-lite new tablet’s price-to-performance ratio outdo the modern specs of the Tab S9? Let’s investigate which tablet takes the cake.

Price, availability, and specs

Given that both of these devices were released within the last year, they are highly available and commonly sold at MSRP. That said, there have already been minor sales on different models of the Tab S9 FE and S9, so it pays to shop around.

The Tab S9 was released on August 11, 2023, and the base 128GB version has an MSRP of $800. The 256GB version has an MSRP of $920. The Tab S9 FE was announced on October 4, 2023, and its base 128 GB + 6GB RAM version has an MSRP of $450. The 256 GB + 8GB RAM version has an MSRP of $520.

Wi-Fi only versions of both tablets are available directly through Samsung and major electronic retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Cellular versions are also available via Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and the aforementioned retailers.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Storage 128GB 8GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB CPU Samsung Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 6GB, 8GB 8GB, 12GB Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Battery Li-ion 8,000mAh 8,400mAh Ports USB Type-C Version 2.0, microSD (up to 1TB) USB-C, microSD Camera (Rear, Front) Front: 12MP UW Rear: 8MP Rear: 12MP, AF - Front: 12MP Display type 10.9-inch, WUXGA+ (2304 x 1440), LCD 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz Size 10.01 x 6.53 x 0.26 inches 6.52x10.01x0.23 inches (165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm) Weight 1.15 pounds 17.5 ounces(498g)

Design

When it comes to design, these two Samsung tablets are almost identical. The S9 FE and S9 have almost the exact same weight, dimensions, and features. The two key difference between these tablets is that they come in different colorways and that the Tab S9 has a slightly higher screen-to-body ratio.

The S9 FE gets points for being available in Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender, while the S9 only comes in Beige and Graphite. But considering you’re likely to cover any of these colorways with a protective case anyway, we don’t place much weight on this factor. However, the S9 has an 11-inch display while the S9 FE has a 10.9-inch display, which is enough of a technical improvement to call the S9 the winner here.

All this said it is important to reiterate that these tablets share all the best design features of the Galaxy Tab series. Both tablets have a sturdy aluminum unibody with rounded corners and flat sides. Both are IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. They both work with S Pen and have a magnetic dock on the rear to house and charge this accessory, too. In terms of design, there is no going wrong with either option.

Display

The Tab S9 is the all-around winner in the display department, and the Tab S9 FE does not make for particularly close competition. The S9 has an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 2560x1600 resolution. It has a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support to boot. It is sharper, brighter, and more color-accurate than the display of the S9 FE, making it the superior option for gaming, watching movies, and editing photos.

Conversely, the S9 FE sports an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and no HDR support. It’s not a bad display given the price point of the S9 FE, but it isn’t as vibrant as the S9 display, nor is its viewing angle quite as wide. This difference in display quality is a fair trade-off for the budget price of the S9 FE, but it would be wrong to chalk this up as anything other than an absolute victory for the original Tab S9.

Software

Considering that both of these tablets were released only a few months apart, software support is a non-factor when determining which is the better Android tablet purchase. Both the Tab S9 and the Tab S9 FE ship with Android 13 and One UI 5.1, which, for the time being, is the most up-to-date version of the Android OS.

That said, Android 14 is slated for release before the end of October, and both tablets will be eligible for the update. It is surprising that Samsung didn’t time things so that the S9 FE could ship with Android 14. But since it didn’t, both tablets will need upgrades out of the box in order to remain compatible with the widest selection of apps.

Performance

For better or worse, Samsung made key cuts on the performance of the Tab S9 FE to secure its budget price. While this is nice for budget-conscious consumers, it makes the Tab S9 the clear winner in the performance category. And the difference is big enough that this could be a deal-breaker for users looking to run hardware-intensive apps like 3D games and video editing apps.

The S9 sports a Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is an eight-core platform that is highly rated for both single-core and multi-core tasks. That means faster and snappier functionality for the end-user for basically all tasks. Meanwhile, the S9 FE is loaded with a midrange Exynos 1380, which is still capable of light gaming and everyday productivity tasks but will seem comparatively sluggish side-by-side with a more powerful tablet. Either device should handle at least three more years of feature creep until you run into serious compatibility issues, though.

Battery life

Between having a larger battery overall and a more power-efficient mobile platform, the Tab S9 is the unanimous winner when it comes to battery life. Since the S9 FE isn’t available yet, it is still to be determined just how much longer the S9 should last compared to its Fan Edition counterpart. For now, the specs will have to speak for themselves.

The S9 has an 8400mAh battery while the S9 FE has an 8000mAh battery. Both tablets support 45W charging via USB-C, but it should also be noted that the S9 FE has a PD 2.0 port, which is a downgrade from its predecessor, the Tab S8 FE. Although it doesn’t affect charging rates, it does restrict you from sending video to HDMI via the USB-C port. This is something to keep in mind if you plan on regularly using either tablet with an external monitor.

Camera

Photography isn't a big focus for either the S9 or the S9 FE, but that said, those with any interest in taking photos with their tablet should consider the Tab S9 over the S9 FE. It has a better rear image sensor despite representing a downgrade from the Tab S8. But even without the S8's ultrawide lens, the S9 still takes a decent photo.

The S9 sports a 12MP selfie camera with an ultrawide lens and a 13MP camera on the rear. Comparatively, the S9 FE has the same 12MP ultrawide front camera and an 8MP rear camera. The result of this difference is that images taken with the S9 FE’s rear camera are of a lower resolution than those taken with the rear camera of the S9. Neither camera is bad, but if you're looking for the better 11-inch Android tablet for taking photos, it's definitely the S9.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE vs S9: which is right for you?

At the risk of stating the obvious, the Tab S9 and S9 FE are two different devices for two different kinds of users. And ultimately, the best tablet for you depends on your specific needs. But generally speaking, the original Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will be the smart option for most users. It may cost significantly more, but its specs are more conducive to the tasks for which tablets are best suited, including gaming and streaming media. Plus, Samsung is good about regularly discounting their tech.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Top pick $785 $920 Save $135 It will take more than a new budget alternative to dethrone the Galaxy Tab S9 as the go-to Samsung tablet purchase. Its AMOLED display, high-performance SoC, and great battery life are all worth the extra costs. Storage 128GB, 256GB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8GB, 12GB Operating System Android 13 Battery 8,400mAh Ports USB-C, microSD Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP, AF - Front: 12MP Display type 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz Size 6.52x10.01x0.23 inches (165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm) Weight 17.5 ounces(498g) $800 at Samsung $785 at Amazon $920 at Best Buy $799 at B&H

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a fantastic value purchase for anyone needing a feature-lite Android tablet. It may have a year-old processor, but it should have no problem running modern apps for years to come. The same cannot be said for the Tab S7, which is the Android flagship that is closest in price to this tablet. As long as you don’t have any advanced needs from a tablet, then the S9 FE should suffice for web browsing, light gaming, and running productivity tasks.