Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 The latest refinement in the Galaxy Tab series, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 has a Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It's loaded with great features like S Pen support and optional 5G connectivity and is one of the best-looking Android slates around.



Save up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. You can also save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the latest middle device in the premium Galaxy Tab range. It's got a 12.4-inch AMOLED X2 screen running at 60-120Hz, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, and up to 512GB of storage.



Save up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. You can save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is Samsung's highest-end 2023 tablet. It offers a gorgeous 14.6-inch display, S Pen support, 5G connectivity, and much more! It's available in Beige and Graphite colorways.

Save up to $650 with an eligible trade-in, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. You can save $50 off the retail price buy when preordering with Samsung through XDA. $1200 at Best Buy $1200 at Samsung

It's the final week to get in your Galaxy Tab S9 preorders and take advantage of some excellent discounts, trade-in promotions, and also some excellent freebies. We've seen some fantastic Galaxy Tab S9 deals over the past few weeks, but Samsung's really cranking up the offers, and has some enticing deals that you won't want to miss.

Currently, Samsung is knocking $50 off the price of its Galaxy Tab S9 tablets and also including a free storage upgrade with preorder. In addition, the firm is offering up to $650 in trade-in credit with eligible devices, and also knocking 30% off its Samsung Care service plans. Furthermore, you can save up to 50% off accessories, and you'll get two months of Adobe Lightroom, plus six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, four months of YouTube Premium, and one year of GoodNotes.

As you can probably tell, Samsung is going all in with its latest tablets, offering a lot of incentives and bonuses when preordering. For those in the United States, you'll have just a couple more days to place your order to secure those discounts and incentives. You'll want to preorder directly from Samsung, as these promotions are exclusive to the company's own website.

Of course, you can shop with other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, but the promotions can be different, so be sure to check before you proceed with your preorder from these websites. Again, this is the final week to get in your preorder and take advantage of these amazing deals, so if you've been interested in getting a new Android tablet, now's the perfect time.