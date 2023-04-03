It looks like we're getting our first look of the follow up to one of the best Android tablets out right now. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ has been revealed in leaked renders, showing off the tablet from all angles and the leak even includes some of its specifications as well.

Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online persona OnLeaks, has revealed new details and renders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. This time, he's collaborating with website WolfofTablet, bringing the world, exclusive images and video of the unannounced tablet. Now, as far as the look goes, the tablet looks absolutely fantastic, but if you're a fan of the previous model, you'll notice that not much has changed.

On the front you get a large display with just enough bezel for grip, but it still comes out looking relatively sleek. As far as the rear, you get a similar design to the current generation model, with a small difference being that the Galaxy Tab S9+ features a larger horizontal bar. It also looks like the upcoming model will have more robust cameras, as the camera modules themselves are quite a bit larger than previous ones.

When it comes to speakers, it looks like a quad setup is in tow, along with a USB-C charging port. There are also some pogo pins on one edge, which could be used for new accessories. As far as dimensions go, it doesn't look like much will change, with the upcoming model featuring a size that comes in at 285.4 mm x 185.4 mm x 5.64 mm. This i near identical to the Galaxy Tab S8+.

Unfortunately, at this point, that's pretty much all we know, as we don't have a release date or price. But there's always the possibility that we will see this tablet launch in the summer, but again, there is no word on when this will arrive to market.

Source: OnLeaks (Twitter), WolfofTablet