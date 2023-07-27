Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the latest middle device in the premium Galaxy Tab range. It's got a 12.4-inch AMOLED X2 screen running at 60-120Hz, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, and up to 512GB of storage.



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 are two of the best tablets on the market and also some of the biggest. Both have wide displays, stylus support, quality cameras, and enough power for productivity on the go. The choice between the two is made easier as they differ in key areas, making them suitable for different groups of users. Should you go with the Galaxy Tab S9+ or with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2? We’ve got you covered with a rundown of which stylish slate will suit your needs, wants, and other considerations.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ vs. iPad Pro 12.9 M2: Price, specs, and availability

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Tab S9+, which goes on sale for $1,000 for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage configuration, or from $1,150 RAM for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage option with 5G. They went up for preorder on July 26 and will be available in stores from Aug. 11. The tablet will be available from the manufacturer’s online store or from most major U.S. retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch M2 has been out for a while now, and it starts at $1,099. It’s available from Apple’s online store and major U.S. retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Both of these tablets increase in price if you decide to upgrade the amount of internal storage or add 5G connectivity.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Brand Samsung Apple Storage 256GB, 512GB, microSD up to 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Apple M2 Memory 12GB 8GB, 16GB Operating System Android 13.0 iPadOS 16 Battery 10,090 mAh 10,758mAh Ports USB-C, microSD Thunderbolt 4 Display (Size, Resolution) 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR, 2732x2048, 264ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Size 11.23 x 7.30 x 0.22 inches (185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm) 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm Connectivity 5G, LTE,Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Colors Beige, Graphite Space Gray, Silver Front Camera 12MP UW 12MP, TrueDepth Rear Cameras 13MP AF + 8MP UW, 12MP primary, 10MP ultrawide and LiDAR Scanner

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ vs. iPad Pro 12.9: Design

First, let’s take a look at the outside of each premium tablet. As you would expect of a device of this tier, matte aluminum is everywhere, and their design languages are very similar, with a boxed chassis with flat edges, rounded corners, and thin bezels around the screens. They’re so similar from the front that you’d have a hard time telling them apart without measuring, with the only difference being the button placement. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 has its power button on the short side and the volume buttons on the longer side, while the Galaxy Tab S9+ has all three buttons in a line on the longer side.

Flipping them over, you start to see more differences emerge. The Tab S9+ has the Samsung logo up in the top left corner and some AKG branding at the bottom. There’s also the indentation where the S Pen magnetically attaches for charging across the top, followed by an LED flash and two camera bumps for the wide and ultrawide sensors. The iPad Pro has the Apple logo in the center and a square camera bump in the top-right corner that houses the wide and ultrawide sensors, a microphone, an LED flash, and a LiDAR scanner.

The high-end Android tablet comes in two colors this year: Graphite and Beige. The awesome iPad comes in Space Gray and Silver. Dull colors, perhaps fitting for the professional environments they’re intended for, but you could always pick up a case for the Galaxy Tab S9+ or iPad Pro M2. That will protect your investment while allowing for some individual style with your choice of colors.

This round ends in a tie, as both premium tablets are very similar in looks and design. Both also have styluses that use magnetic wireless charging. The colors of the tablets might factor into your buying decision, but it doesn’t affect how you use the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ vs. iPad Pro 12.9: Display

We’ve said this many times, but it bears repeating. The display is what makes or breaks a tablet and is often the primary consideration when researching what to buy. The reason to buy a tablet over another device is the size of the screen, and both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 have stunning displays.

Starting with the similarities, both displays here support 120Hz refresh rates, giving you smoother animations and transitions and improving your experience substantially. Both also support stylus use. Samsung includes the S Pen stylus with the tablet, which saves you a considerable chunk of change, while Apple sells the Apple Pencil 2 for $129.

Both have relatively large screens, with the Galaxy Tab S9+ having a 12.4-inch display (pixel resolution when known) and the iPad Pro M2 having a 12.9-inch screen (2732x2048). Size doesn’t mean everything, though, and half an inch is nothing to write home about. What could be more important is that Samsung uses an AMOLED screen while Apple puts a Mini-LED screen into the larger iPad Pro.

The Mini-LED screen can output 1,600 nits of peak brightness, outpacing any OLED screen overall. It does have some issues with halos or fringing around bright objects on dark backgrounds, as the backlight isn’t per-pixel like the self-emissive AMOLED. Overall, both displays are worthy of the premium devices they are in. While they are slightly better at different tasks, the difference is minor, and therefore, another tie is found.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ vs. iPad Pro 12.9: Performance

Tablets with larger displays like this are often marketed as laptop replacements. To fully realize that, the performance of the device needs to be up to the task. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses the Apple M2 chip. While we don’t have benchmarks for this specific iteration, we have tested the normal Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to last-gen’s Gen 1, with the newer SoC being more efficient and more able to use the power at its disposal (the "for Galaxy" moniker refers to a couple Galaxy-exclusive customizations). The thing is, the Apple M2 chip is a laptop-class SoC and runs rings around the Qualcomm chips. Add in some desktop-level software like Final Cut Pro or DaVinci Resolve, and the iPad Pro is the winner.

The Apple tablet comes with up to 2TB of SSD, while Samsung has options for 256GB or 512GB, with a miniSD card slot that adds up to 1TB more of removable storage. You can also get 16GB of RAM on the iPad Pro, while the Tab S9+ tops out at 12GB.

Overall, iPadOS 17 has more optimized apps than Android 13. That makes the experience on an iPad more seamless, with apps that fill the screen or have custom UI, toolbars, and features for the larger screen. Android often stretches out the phone versions of apps to fit the larger tablet screen, and it’s not a great look.

Both tablets have wide and ultrawide cameras on the back. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro also has a LiDAR scanner on the camera bump, which can be used to 3D-map interior spaces or scan objects into digital versions. It’s a nice feature but has limited utility to most users. The front-facing camera on the iPad is more useful, holding the TrueDepth system for using Face ID for biometrics. This is light years ahead of Android face unlock methods and one of my favorite Apple features. Simply on raw power, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 beats the Galaxy Tab S9+, whatever task you are doing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ vs. iPad Pro 12.9: Which is right for you?

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is the winner overall. It wins on the two most important things a tablet has to do, with a wider, brighter display and better performance thanks to the laptop-class M2 chip, more RAM, and more SSD storage. It does cost significantly more than the Galaxy Tab S9+, though, especially once you factor in storage upgrades and the optional Apple Pencil 2. The bright side is that Apple devices tend to keep their value over time, and receive more years of software support than Android tablets. That makes the Apple tablet a wise investment for some time to come, giving you a longer lifespan of usability.

That’s not to say the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ isn’t worth looking at. It’s cheaper and comes with the superlative S Pen included in the box. It’s also a better option for those not already inside Apple’s ecosystem, as Android has deeper ties to the Windows computing environment. The hardware is pretty close to that of the iPad as well, with a great display, similar battery size, and charging port. The only thing you really miss out on is the power of Apple’s silicon, which might be okay for the $200 or more difference in cost.