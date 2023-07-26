Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 line of tablets offers a range of options with different screen sizes, battery sizes, and storage configurations.

The tablets feature powerful hardware, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to 16GB of RAM.

The tablets come with a variety of useful features, such as support for the S-Pen stylus, a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos sound, and software enhancements like improved DeX mode and Second Screen functionality.

Not only does Samsung produce one of the best Android smartphones out there, but it also manages to produce some of the best Android tablets that have come out over the past few years. And from what we can see with the brand's latest Galaxy Tab S9 line tablets, it looks like it may be keeping its crown in the latter category for another year.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Brand Samsung Samsung Samsung Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB, microSD up to 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon®8 Gen 2for Galaxy Memory 8GB, 12GB 12GB 12GB, 16GB Operating System Android 13 Android 13.0 Android 13 Battery 8,400mAh 10,090 mAh 11,200mAh Ports USB-C, microSD USB-C, microSD USB-C, microSD Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP, AF - Front: 12MP Rear: 13MP AF + 8MP UW, Front: 12MP UW Rear: Primary: 13MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 8MP — Front: Primary: 12MP — Ultra-wide: 12MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120Hz) 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz - 120Hz Size 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm 11.23 x 7.30 x 0.22 inches (185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm) 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G 5G, LTE,Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Colors Beige, Graphite Beige, Graphite Beige, Graphite

During its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced its latest Galaxy Tab S9 line of tablets, showing off three new tablets that will be available in 2023. The tablets share the same core when it comes to processors, utilizing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. When it comes to memory and storage configurations, there are a wide variety of options, which you can see in the specification table above, ranging from 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on the base Tab S9 all the way up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage in the top-of-the-line Tab S9 Ultra.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

When it comes to the major difference between the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra, you're going to see it in the different screen sizes, with the Tab S9 coming in with an 11-inch screen, the Tab S9+ featuring a 12.4-inch screen, and the Tab S9 Ultra offering a massive 14.6-inch display. Unlike last year when the Galaxy Tab S8 was left out of the AMOLED display club, this year, each of the Tab S9 devices will get a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with higher brightness levels thanks to the new Vision Booster. Along with that is the option to bump the refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Along with the different screen sizes and accompanying physical dimensions, they each have different battery sizes. You'll find an 8400mAh in the Tab S9, 10900mAh for the Tab S9+, and a massive 11200mAh battery for the Tab S9 Ultra. This power will come in handy for watching movies, playing games, and long productivity sessions. When you need audio, the quad speaker setup with sound by AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, that's also 20% larger than the previous generation of tablets, will be perfect.

Samsung is including a 13MP rear camera with AF on the Tab S9, and the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra get the same camera in addition to an 8MP ultrawide option. Around the front, you'll get a 12MP ultrawide camera on the Tab S9, with the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra picking up a 12MP ultrawide camera to go with it.

Galaxy Tab S9

What makes the Galaxy Tab S9 series unique is that they offer support for Samsung's S-Pen stylus. That means you can touch, tap, type, and also jot down some notes, giving users a versatile experience. On the back of the Tab S9 series, there's a bit of a nook that helps store and keep the stylus charged up. Thankfully, Samsung is including it with your tablet purchase. Furthermore, if you want to take productivity to the next level, you can always attach a keyboard cover.

Samsung is bringing some useful software features into the mix to take advantage of the excellent hardware. Of course, things like multi-window and running multiple apps side-by-side are here. But so is improved DeX mode for a PC-like experience and Second Screen, so you can use your Tab S9 series device to act as an extension of your PC.

As far as pricing goes, the Galaxy Tab S9 with 8GB RAM and 128 storage comes in at $799.99. The Galaxy Tab S9+ with 12GB RAM and 256 storage is $999.99. And the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256 storage will come priced at $1199.99. If interested, you can now preorder the tablets directly from Samsung. The tablets will also be available from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and select wireless carriers.