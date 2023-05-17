Although Samsung hasn't officially announced a date, rumors have been swirling about its summer event, which should see the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other highly anticipated devices. If you're a tablet lover, newly released renders for the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are probably going to leave you with an insatiable appetite for more details, as it looks incredibly refined and sleek. Unfortunately, not much is known in terms of its specifications, but at least we get some beautiful renders that show us the device from all angles.

Source: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks

The new renders come from MySmartPrice, working in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online handle OnLeaks. Hemmerstoffer is known for providing early looks at upcoming and unannounced products, and more importantly, having a great track record while doing it. For the most part, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra looks pretty similar to the previous Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which isn't a bad thing considering its looks. The previous model was an excellent device for both work and play, making it one of the best Android tablets in 2023, so it will be interesting to see how Samsung will build on that for its next iteration.

Source: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks

For the most part, we can see there is more refinement in the design when compared to last year's model. There's also quite a shift from last year with regard to the camera modules, looking more in line with this year's Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Overall, this looks like it's going to be a very sleek design that should bring plenty of excitement and attention when released. It will no doubt have top-of-the-line specifications, and while we've seen reports of this tablet showing up in Geekbench, it's probably best to temper expectations until we see something more concrete. But with everything going on recently, the real point of interest will be just how much better the software is when compared to the previous model.

Source: MySmartPrice / OnLeaks

Android doesn't have the best rep when it comes to tablets, but with Google's reentry into the tablet space recently at Google I/O 2023 with its own Pixel Tablet, and the upcoming changes to Android 14, it could usher in a new era of productively and usability. But if you're not interested in what's coming up, you can always just purchase the current models for a great price during the Discover Samsung event where you can save up to $580 on Galaxy Tab S8 devices. Samsung offers great support, so you can feel confident in the tablet for years to come.