Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the largest and most powerful of Samsung's trio of new tablets. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and comes with the S Pen. Pros Superior multitasking system than the iPad The S Pen is included with the tablet Cons Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is great, but not as powerful as the M2 Android?s tablet app ecosystem isn?t as great as Apple?s $1200 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro M2 $1059 $1099 Save $40 The 2022 iPad Pro is powered by the M2 silicon and comes in two sizes. For this versus we are focusing on the larger 12.9-inch model. Pros The M2 makes this a more capable machine for intensive graphics or video work Superior app ecosystem Cons Pricier, especially if you buy the Apple Pencil and keyboard Multitasking isn?t quite as a great as Tab S9 Ultra $1059 at Best Buy (12.9 inches)



Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the biggest and best Android tablet on the market right now, offering more power, screen, and multitasking capabilities than any other Android tablet. But in the eyes of Samsung execs and probably many consumers, the Tab S9 Ultra is not here to take on the Google Pixel Tablets or OnePlus Pads of the world. Instead, the Tab S9 Ultra's target is the iPad Pro.

I have been using both the latest M2-powered iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for the past couple of weeks for both work and play. In many ways, these two tablets perform similarly — some of the major differentiating factors between iOS and Android devices have disappeared in recent years — but each one does clearly win in specific tasks.

Pricing, Availability, Specs

Both the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and M2 iPad Pro (12.9-inch) are on sale now. Apple and Samsung have excellent retail presence worldwide, so you should be able to find these at any store that sells consumer tech in your city, as well as on Amazon, Best Buy, and many more.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is priced starting at $1,199 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant, $1,319 for the 12GB RAM/512GB model, and $1,469 for the highest-end 16GB/1TB model. The S Pen is included with the tablet.

The 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro has a total of 10 configurations due to having five storage configurations and the option of cellular connectivity (the Tab S9 Ultra does not offer cellular connectivity at all). The WiFi-only iPad Pro models start at $1,099 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage, and the pricing goes up to $2,199 for 16GB RAM/2TB storage. If you want cellular capability, add $200 on top of each model, so this means the most spec'ed out iPad Pro costs $2,399.

If you want the most direct pricing comparison, the WiFi-only 256GB storage iPad Pro costs $1,199, the same price as the 256GB storage Tab S9 Ultra. Do note the Apple Pencil is an entirely separate purchase, so the Tab S9 Ultra is a better value.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Apple iPad Pro M2 Brand Samsung Apple Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2for Galaxy M2 Memory 12GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB Operating System Android 13 iPadOS 16.6 Ports USB-C, microSD USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: Primary: 13MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 8MP — Front: Primary: 12MP — Ultra-wide: 12MP 12MP main, 10MP ultra-wide, 12MP front-facing Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz - 120Hz 12.9-inch Price From $1,200 From $1,099 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 IP RATING IP68 None Weight 1.62 pounds (734.8g) 682g, 1.5lbs

Hardware and design

M2 iPad Pro (left) and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (right)

Both tablets have typical modern flagship tablet designs, metallic unibody, flat sides, and nearly all-screen fronts wrapped by thin bezels. Samsung's tablet is a bit thinner but a bit heavier. Each slate has a quad-speaker setup with symmetrical placement on the sides and USB-C ports at the bottom. Each tablet feels a bit naked without being attached to a keyboard case, to be honest, because they're both on the big side; of course, Samsung's even more so.

Close

The Tab S9 Ultra’s 14.6-inch, 16:10 screen is wider than the iPad’s 12.9-inch, 3:2 screen, and the bezels wrapping Samsung's slate are thinner than the iPad's too, but this extra horizontal space really only bring tangible benefits if you’re watching widescreen videos or if you have two or more apps open at the same time. Otherwise, if you have, say, Google Docs or XDA’s website opened full screen on both devices, it’s not like the extra inch of sideway space makes that big a difference. Most app UIs don’t take advantage of that extra sideway space anyway.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (right) next to the 2022 M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (right)

What I’m trying to say is even though 14.6-inch sounds quite a bit bigger than 12.9-inch on paper, the difference in terms of usable screen real estate between the two tablets isn’t too far off. The Tab S9 Ultra’s OLED screen is technically superior to the iPad Pro’s MiniLED, but unless I am viewing a video with lots of dark scenes, I don’t really notice the wider color range of the OLED panels. Yes, the Tab S9 Ultra can display pure blacks while the iPad Pro’s blacks are not as deep, but most apps and websites do not look pitch black. Even dark mode often just turns colors to dark grey, which MiniLED can definitely handle. The same goes for resolution, the iPad Pro has a slightly higher PPI (pixel-per-inch), and neither of these screens is as pixel-dense as the best Android slab flagships, but honestly, you need superhuman vision to be able to spot individual pixels. These screens are sharp and vibrant enough.

Close

One noticeable difference between the two panels is color tuning. The iPad Pro screen, like Apple’s iPhone screens, tends to go warm, likely due to TrueTone technology trying to keep the blue light level low. Samsung’s panels tend to favor a cooler tone. Neither side is swaying so far that it would stand out in a vacuum, but side-by-side, the gap suddenly feels big. I do think Apple screens tend to look a bit too yellow for my taste, but one could argue it’s healthier for my eyes. Animations are buttery smooth for both, as both screens can display refresh rates up to 120Hz, though I think iPadOS’ animations are a bit smoother than the OneUI running on the Tab S9 Ultra.

Underneath the Tab S9 Ultra screen is an in-display fingerprint scanner located near the right side of the screen when it's in landscape form. On the iPad Pro, biometrics is handled via Face ID, with Apple's TrueDepth camera system housed in the left bezel when the device is in landscape form.

In terms of silicon, we have the M2 in the iPad Pro and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy in the Tab S9 Ultra. Both chips are super powerful, but the M2 is more so, scoring higher in multicore benchmarks in Geekbench 6 (9,478 to 5,370). If you’re using these tablets for just reading articles, watching videos, playing casual games, and sending the occasional email (which I reckon is the majority of users), I don’t think the difference in silicon power matters at all. But if you edit videos, or do 3D graphic work, then the M2 is going to fare better.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has the edge in battery life, with an 11,600 mAh cell that is larger than the iPad Pro’s 10,758 mAh. Battery drain under real-world use also favors Samsung’s tablet, I'll elaborate more in the performance section.

Accessories

The S Pen (bottom) and the Apple Pencil (top)

I hold the opinion that these Pro/Ultra level tablets aren't meant for handheld use; they're too big and too powerful to be just a giant-sized Instagram scrolling, Netflix machine. These machines, in my view, reach their full potential as full-on creative/productivity machines, which requires a keyboard and stylus. This is why we keep track of the best accessories for both the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and iPad Pro M2.

Samsung includes the stylus (S Pen) with the Tab S9 Ultra package; the Apple Pencil, however, is an entirely separate purchase. Despite its freebie status, the S Pen can be argued to be slightly more capable because it can double as a remote control for the tablet, controlling things like the camera shutter and PowerPoint presentations. The Apple Pencil is mostly just a fine-point screen tapping tool, though it does offer some helpful features when drawing.

Close

On the keyboard side, unfortunately, I only have the official first-party keyboard for the iPad Pro, as Samsung did not provide the S9 Ultra keyboard for review. However, I did use Samsung's official Tab S8 Ultra keyboard for a few weeks last year, so I have an educated opinion on how the two keyboards fare. While both companies' official keyboard cases for these tablets are expensive (over $300 each), there is no shortage of cheaper third-party options. I'll talk about how these accessories play into the two tablet's performance further down in the article.

Software and features

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra runs OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, while the iPad Pro operates on iPadOS 16.6. This is just the big screen version of the typical Android vs iOS debate, so many categories will come down to personal preferences. However, I will say that the app ecosystem battle, which favors Apple in the phone space, is an even wider margin of victory in the tablet category because many Android apps, including some widely used ones like the app formerly known as Twitter, are not optimized for Android widescreen.

I also think iPadOS’s widget selection is noticeably superior to the ones available for Samsung too. Apple may have been late to offer homescreen widgets, but almost every reviewer agrees Apple's take is better than Android's take, with widgets that fit into the homescreen grid more naturally and with more interactive widgets available.

However, Samsung’s Tab S9 Ultra is much better at running multiple apps at once. Samsung’s Android UI has been great at running apps in resizable floating window form for a few years, but there are new gestures in OneUI 5.1 that makes the experience feel more seamless: simply drag down the upper right corner of a full-screen app to “shrink it” into a window.

The iPad Pro (left) and Tab S9 Ultra (right) running multiple apps at same time

On iPadOS, it is possible to launch apps in window mode, but it requires turning on a feature called Stage Manager, which is overly complicated and takes a bit of a learning curve. Even having mastered Stage Manager, you simply can’t open as many apps on the iPad as you can on the Tab S9 Ultra.

The iPad connecting to an extenral display and extending its screen

Both tablets support external monitors, however, Samsung only supports them by turning the external monitor into DeX, which is Samsung's Windows-like sandbox UI. The iPad Pro can extend its homescreen onto the second screen the way how MacBooks and Windows laptops would behave. I prefer Apple's approach, as there's a cohesiveness between having two screens share the same UI, while Samsung, DeX behaves separately from the Tab S9 Ultra's screen.

Performance

As a general handheld tablet for social media and consuming media, both tablets are excellent performers, as expected. They trade small wins, such as the iPad Pro being a bit easier to hold with one hand because it’s not as wide or the Tab S9 Ultra having smaller letterboxing when watching movies, but none of these are major wins. The quad-speaker system found in both tablets are excellent, as are haptics.

As mentioned, the Tab S9 Ultra is better at multitasking, so I prefer using it over the iPad Pro as a general tablet, mainly because I like being able to check emails while also keeping tabs on Twitter; carry an ongoing WhatsApp conversation in a small window while I am also mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels, etc. I particularly like scrolling through Instagram on the Tab S9 Ultra because it runs the app in full screen, while the iPad Pro forces it into a smaller size. It's so much more immersive on Samsung's device.

The Tab S9 Ultra (right) next to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (left).

I played a few games, and each game ran perfectly smoothly at the highest setting. Like I said earlier, while the M2 is more powerful, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip here is still very, very high-end. Where I can see the M2's superiority is in video editing, but this isn't a direct comparison either. On the iPad Pro, I've been using Final Cut Pro, and it runs so smoothly on the tablet it's jaw-dropping. On the Tab S9 Ultra, I use what most consider to be the best video editor for Android, LumaFusion, and while the software runs fine, exporting times are definitely longer than the M2 iPad Pro. Scrubbing through multi-layered timelines will also encounter occasional stutters on Samsung's tablet, but never on the iPad Pro. Apple's silicon is just so well optimized for video editing; even on each tablet's native photo gallery, trimming the length of a video into a new file is an instantaneous process on the iPad Pro, while the Tab S9 Ultra takes anywhere from 5 to 15 seconds to process.

When it comes to stylus performance, I have to give a slight edge to the Apple Pencil over the S Pen in the comfort department: the Apple Pencil is a bit thicker, so it’s easier to hold. For sketches, it’s just a tad more sensitive, including allowing the ability to shade (by tilting the pencil sideways). There is no shading possibility with the Tab S9 Ultra’s S Pen. But the S Pen can double as a remote control for the camera and video playback, while the Apple Pencil cannot. The S Pen is also free with the package, while it’s a separate purchase for the iPad.

The iPad Pro (left) and Tab S9 Ultra (right).

Both tablets sport a dual camera system on the back, covering the wide and ultra-wide range. I know there are instances when a camera could come in handy, like if you need to snap a photo of a document or quickly show someone your surroundings, but generally speaking, do we need dual camera systems on tablets of this size? Who's going to pick up a nearly 15-inch Tab S9 Ultra and snap ultra-wide landscape shots? But I digress ... the rear systems are fine and get the job done, producing photos and videos about on par with some of the best budget phones.

Close

What matters more to me (and I think most people) is the front-facing camera, which we'd need for video calls. Here, I give the edge to Samsung because the position of its cameras is in the right place — at the middle of the top bezel when the machine is in its native landscape form. On the iPad, it's also in the middle top bezel but in portrait form. It's almost like Apple expects more people to use the iPad handheld in portrait orientation. But the Magic Keyboard props the tablet in landscape form only. The front-facing cameras do a good job of capturing my face for photos or videos and generally perform as they should.

I'd give the edge in battery life to the Tab S9 Ultra, as mentioned. I don't know if it's particularly my usage, but the iPad Pro drains surprisingly a lot of power for me, at close to 10-14% per hour, while the Tab S9 Ultra is closer to 8-12% drain per hour. Either way, these devices can easily handle an afternoon work session at a café or even a full eight-hour day if you start with a full charge — unless you're really pushing the machine like gaming or editing videos.

Which tablet should you buy?

This is a tough one, I personally would pick the iPad Pro solely because I edit videos as part of my work, and the M2+Final Cut Pro combo is just better than anything on Android. But I am aware that most people do not edit videos, and for them, the Tab S9 Ultra is more capable, versatile, and slightly more affordable. I prefer to use the Tab S9 Ultra for Instagram or TikTok scrolling sessions (especially since Instagram will not open full screen on the iPad), and Samsung's superior multitasking lets me run Instagram in addition to another app or two. I also prefer to watch videos on the Tab S9 Ultra due to its widescreen display. The fact the S Pen comes with the package for free is an extra bonus. Yes, the iPad Pro has a more powerful SoC, but I don't think most people will fully take advantage of it.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Editor's Choice $1200 $1400 Save $200 The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is Samsung's highest-end 2023 tablet. It offers a gorgeous 14.6-inch display, S Pen support, 5G connectivity, and much more! It's available in Beige and Graphite colorways. $1200 at Best Buy $1200 at Samsung

If you do edit videos, or you are another type of creative professional who creates graphics and animations, then the iPad Pro's M2 chip and superior app ecosystem (especially for creatives) is the choice here. I say this often in my reviews and on social media, but I think it really sums up how good the iPad is: I am, by default, an Android guy; I carry an Android phone over an iPhone 10 months of the year. But when it comes to tablets, I personally need to go with the iPad because it's so much more capable in video editing. This was the case even before Final Cut Pro came to the iPad. Now? The iPad Pro is good enough to be my sole work machine if I go on a short work trip. This is the most powerful tablet in the world, bar none.