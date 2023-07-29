Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is Samsung's highest-end 2023 tablet. It offers a gorgeous 14.6-inch display, S Pen support, 5G connectivity, and much more! It's available in Beige and Graphite colorways.



Save up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim Pros Includes S Pen Offers microSD slot Larger display Cons More expensive Inferior processor Heavier $1200 at Samsung $1200 at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $1049 $1099 Save $50 The new M2-powered iPad Pro not only has the most powerful mobile chip in the world, but it also has a gorgeous Mini LED panel that gets bright and bold. Pros Packs a Mac chip Wider range of optimized apps, including Pro ones Includes LiDAR Scanner Cons No microSD slot Smaller display Thicker build $1049 at Amazon $1099 at Apple



If you're planning to buy a flagship tablet, then two popular models come to mind. From Apple, you've got the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2, while Samsung arguably offers the best Android tablet — the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Both models are the highest-end tablets from their respective manufacturers, offering some of the latest technologies for a premium price. So which model better suits your needs? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro M2: Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 are available to buy directly from Samsung and Apple for $1,200 and $1,099 respectively. You can also find them at most major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy. Both tablets offer two finishes to pick from, in addition to higher-end variants that cost more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Brand Samsung Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon®8 Gen 2for Galaxy Memory 12GB, 16GB Operating System Android 13 Battery 11,200mAh Ports USB-C, microSD Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: Primary: 13MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 8MP — Front: Primary: 12MP — Ultra-wide: 12MP Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz - 120Hz Price $1,200 Size 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Headphone jack No Colors Beige, Graphite

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Brand Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Apple M2 Memory 8GB, 16GB Operating System iPadOS 16 Battery 10,758mAh Ports Thunderbolt 4 Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: Primary: 12MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 10MP — LiDAR Scanner — Front: 12MP, TrueDepth Display (Size, Resolution) 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR, 2732x2048, 264ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Price $1,099 Size 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Headphone jack No Colors Space Gray, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro M2: Design

Design is one of the first things to look into when buying a new device. After all, you wouldn't want to stare at an eyesore for multiple hours a day. Fortunately, both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and iPad Pro M2 have similar, minimalist exteriors made of aluminum. They're sleek, modern-looking, and visually pleasing. Of course, however, there are some key differences between the two.

For starters, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a notched display, while the iPad Pro M2 has uniform screen bezel all around. So, on the front side, the iPad Pro M2 arguably looks better. Otherwise, they both have boxed designs with clean backs. Nonetheless, there are some notable differences in the dimensions and weight. The Samsung tablet has a 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm build, while the iPad goes for 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4mm. This means that the latter has a smaller, yet thicker, design. In terms of weight, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a heavier build of 732g. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro M2 weighs 682g.

Each of the two tablets is available in two colorway options, with the Samsung one offering Beige and Graphite and the iPad going for Space Gray and Silver. As a result, the design battle in this particular case doesn't heavily rely on the design itself. That's because the two tablets are aesthetically similar, and what matters the most will likely be the size and weight. Ultimately, we advise you to buy a case anyway, which could conceal the tablet's original look for the sake of protecting it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro M2: Display

Moving on to another key aspect to consider when buying a new tablet: the display. Starting with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, you get a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a refresh rate that reaches 120Hz. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro M2 offers a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both screens are excellent and should match the expectations you have when investing in a high-end tablet.

In this round, size matters. Arguably, the most notable difference between the two is how large the screen is. So if the iPad Pro's 12.9 inches don't match your needs, you're limited to the 14.6 inches offered by Samsung's tablet. Otherwise, if you plan to actively doodle or take handwritten notes, then the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offers a free S Pen. In Apple's department, you have to buy an Apple Pencil 2 separately.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro M2: Performance

Performance is also essential to consider when buying a premium tablet. After all, many consumers rely on these products as laptop replacements, and they expect them to perform remarkably well. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro relies on the M2 chip that powers some of the latest Macs. Looking at benchmarks, the M2 chipset expectedly scores higher in most relevant tests. There's more to performance than just that, though.

The iPad Pro M2 has a richer library of optimized apps. These include some professional ones, such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Both tablets support advanced multitasking features, including resizable app windows, picture-in-picture video, and more. Though, with Stage Manager on iPadOS, you get to rely on an external monitor as a second screen. On the contrary, Samsung Dex can only mirror your tablet's display to another monitor. Overall, the iPad Pro M2 is certainly the winner in this round.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro M2: Cameras

The camera round isn't as important when comparing tablets, as users tend to rely on their smartphones or dedicated cameras for high-quality output. Nonetheless, we will highlight some of the strengths and weaknesses included in each tablet's cameras. Starting with the rear side, both offer primary and ultra-wide lenses. Samsung goes for 13MP and 8MP respectively, while Apple goes for 12MP and 10MP. Both tablets support auto-focus, with the most notable difference between the rear camera systems being the LiDAR Scanner. The iPad Pro M2 offers this dedicated sensor, allowing you to scan your surrounding and build 3D maps. This is an invaluable utility for interior designers.

The iPad Pro's system includes a 12MP wide, 10MP ultra-wide and a LIDAR scanner

Moving on to the front-facing side, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra offers a dual-camera 12MP setup, while the iPad Pro M2 packs a 12MP TrueDepth camera system. Both tablets should match your online meeting needs without any issues, as the cameras are sharp enough for this task. Though, on the iPad, you can rely on TrueDepth to activate Face ID and use your face to unlock your device. Meanwhile, in the biometric department, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a fingerprint scanner in its display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro M2: Which flagship tablet is right for you?

Generally speaking, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 has more to offer, while costing $100 less. While its display is smaller, it supports more powerful apps, features a Mac chip, lets you 3D-map your environment, and more. That's not to mention that Apple products tend to be supported and retain their resale value for a longer time.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Editor's Choice $1049 $1099 Save $50 The new M2-powered iPad Pro not only has the most powerful mobile chip in the world, but it also has a gorgeous Mini LED panel that gets bright and bold. $1049 at Amazon $1099 at Apple

If you don't use an iPhone or other Apple products, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will play nicer with your Android phone and include familiar UIs. That's not to mention that if you have a Samsung phone, you may be able to take advantage of the ecosystem that ties the two devices together. If you tend to work on large files and store them on microSD cards, you may also appreciate the dedicated slot that could simplify transferring the data between devices.