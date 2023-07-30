Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 The latest refinement in the Galaxy Tab series, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 has a Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It's loaded with great features like S Pen support and optional 5G connectivity and is one of the best-looking Android slates around. For a limited time, you can save up to $650 with an eligible trade-in and get 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim Pros Features a new AMOLED display New and improved Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip Reliable software experience Cons Not a lot of improvements $800 at Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy tablets are second to none in the Android space, with its Galaxy Tab S8 series being an easy recommendation for us over the last year. Even the regular Galaxy Tab S8 model was among the top picks for delivering a reliable tablet experience in a relatively compact and portable form factor. It wasn't without its flaws, though, and the company has addressed those with an updated model called the Galaxy Tab S9.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 look very similar at first glance, but there are a few changes that might make you lean more toward the updated Galaxy Tab S9 model. If you're in the market to buy a new Android tablet and are wondering what those differences are, then you've come to the right page. Let's take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs Galaxy Tab S8 comparison to find out which one is better to buy in 2023.

Price, availability, and specs

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 has been out for quite some time now and is readily available to purchase from many retailers in the U.S. It's frequently available at discounted prices, and you can grab one for as low as $562 at the time of drawing this comparison. There's no LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S8, but it's available with either 128GB or 256GB storage, and you also get to pick between Silver, Pink Gold, and Graphite colors.

The Galaxy Tab S9 recently debuted at the Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, and is now available for pre-orders. This one checks in at $800 for the base model, but you can get free storage upgrade to the 256GB variant at almost all the retailers for a limited time as a part of pre-order bonuses. There's no LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 either, and you only get to pick between Graphite and Beige colors.

Here's a quick look at the specifications of each tablet before we jump to the comparison:



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Brand Samsung Samsung Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Operating System Android 13 One UI 5 based on Android 12 Battery 8,400mAh 8000mAh, 45W wired Ports USB-C, microSD USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP, AF - Front: 12MP 13MP + 6MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz 11-inch LCD, 2560x1600, 120Hz Size 6.52x10.01x0.23 inches (165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm) 9.99x6.51x0.25 inches (253.8x165.3x6.3 mm) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Headphone jack No No Colors Beige, Graphite Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Weight 17.5 ounces(498g) 17.88 ounces (507g)

Design and display

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 is only a minor upgrade over the last year's model in terms of design. They're very similar to each other, and you'd have a hard time telling them apart if it wasn't for the difference in color or the number of the camera lens at the back. The new Galaxy Tab S9 is also a rectangular slate with a space to hold the S Pen at the back, and the overall dimensions are also pretty much the same. The newer tablet, however, is a hair thinner and a few grams lighter than the previous-gen model, but you're not likely to notice that difference even while holding them next to each other.

There may not be much separating them visually, but the Galaxy Tab S9 model is definitely more durable. They both feature the same armored aluminum frame for added rigidity, but the newer model carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, something which was missing in the last year's model. You'll still need one of the best cases to protect it from accidental drops and scuffs, but it's nice to have the added durability.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 both feature Corning's Gorilla Glass for added display protection, but this protective layer covers an AMOLED panel on the newer model as opposed to an LCD panel on the older one. That's right, Samsung has replaced the 11-inch LCD panel with a more vivid OLED panel of the same size for the Galaxy Tab S9. This means even the smallest tablet in the series now sports the same dynamic AMOLED technology as the bigger Galaxy Tab S9+ and the Ultra model. Not only is this upgraded panel better for everyday use and media consumption, but it'll also help you get more usage out of the battery between charges.

Both displays, in case you're wondering, measure 11 inches and have the same 1600x2560 resolution along with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The only difference is in the display type, and the Galaxy Tab S9's HDR10+ OLED comes with its own benefits, like more saturated colors and deeper blacks, among other things, including the potential of better battery life. You're also looking at the same screen-to-body ratio, meaning the bezels surrounding the display are also the same.

Internal hardware

It's not like the Galaxy Tab S8's internals needed an upgrade, but Samsung has fitted the new tablet with a better processor. It comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which is the same custom chip running the show inside the Galaxy S23 series flagships and also the new Galaxy foldables. This custom chip, in case you're wondering, is a slightly overclocked version of the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, along with some other neat additions. The RAM and storage configurations remain the same, meaning you get to pick between 8GB+128GB or the 12GB+256GB variant. There's a dedicated microSD card slot in both tablets, so there are no differences there, either.

They're both powered by a highly capable Snapdragon chipset, so I'd say you're not going to notice a huge difference in performance between the two. You should be able to run just about any application or game on them without any issues. The newer tablet, however, will deliver slightly better performance when it comes to resource-intensive tasks, and it can do so without taking a hit in power efficiency. A relatively newer chipset is also bound to pay some dividends in the long run with better longevity, so you might want to consider that if you really care about the overall performance.

The Galaxy Tab S9 supports the same Wi-Fi 6E as the last year's model, although you get marginally better Bluetooth 5.3 support as opposed to Bluetooth 5.2. There's no support for 5G or even LTE connectivity, and you still have to upgrade to the Galaxy Tab S9+ for those cellular connectivity options. The Galaxy Tab S9 packs a slightly bigger 8400mAh battery compared to the Galaxy Tab S8's 8000mAh unit. It supports the same 45W wired charging, and you still don't get a charger in the box. New to the Galaxy Tab S9 is also an under-display fingerprint scanner, which replaces the side-mounted sensor. Some other notable hardware features of these tablets include support for Samsung DeX (both wired and wireless), S Pen support, a quad-speaker stereo setup, and more.

Cameras and software

Cameras have mostly been an afterthought in tablets, especially in relatively cheaper models like these that don't cost upwards of a thousand dollars. That seems to be the case this year as well, as there's nothing to write home about the single camera setup at the back of the Galaxy Tab S9. That's right, Samsung's new tablet ditches the 6MP ultrawide from the previous model to deliver a single 13MP wide-angle camera this time around. It's essentially the same 13MP f/2.0 sensor, so you're not likely to see any major difference in the overall image quality. The 12MP ultrawide sensor for selfies also remains the same on both tablets.

As far as the video recording capabilities go, both tablets can record 4K videos at up to 60fps and 1080p videos at up to 30fps using both front and rear cameras. I expect the overall quality of the photos and videos to be the same, but it remains to be whether Samsung made some changes to the way they're processed on the software front. Before we jump to a conclusion, it's worth mentioning that both Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S9 run Android 13 and will continue receiving software updates for at least a few more years. Both tablets in this comparison are guaranteed to receive four Android updates, which means you can expect the Galaxy Tab S9 to see Android 17 while the Galaxy Tab S8 will top out at Android 16 as it released with Android 12 last year.

Which one to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, as you can see, isn't a significant upgrade over the last year's model, but you can't ignore some of the key hardware improvements this time. In addition to a new Snapdragon chip, the new tablet also gets a much-needed AMOLED panel upgrade that is sure to improve your overall experience of using it every day. You also get an additional year of software support, which means you can get more usage out of it before moving to a new slate. Not to mention, the Galaxy Tab S9 also has a slightly bigger battery which may benefit from a more power-efficient chipset to deliver more battery life. All these are meaningful upgrades that make the Galaxy Tab S9 a solid option for those who are shopping for a new Android tablet and don't mind spending $800.

The existing Galaxy Tab S8 users, however, don't have enough reasons to upgrade to the new one, in my opinion. Sure, the hardware improvements are bound to deliver a great experience, but the Galaxy Tab S8 is no slouch either, and it also delivers an identical software experience. The OLED display is perhaps the only upgrade you're paying for, but is it really worth spending an additional $200? Probably not, and that's exactly why I believe even those who are shopping on a tight budget can consider the Galaxy Tab S8 unless you get an unmissable deal on the newer tablet, of course. It's a fantastic alternative to the Galaxy Tab S9, and I definitely see myself recommending this to those who are looking for the best value.