Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 The latest refinement in the Galaxy Tab series, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 has a Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It's loaded with great features like S Pen support and optional 5G connectivity and is one of the best-looking Android slates around.



Save up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in, and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim Pros Includes S Pen Higher pixel density Includes microSD slot Cons Inferior cameras Lower resale value USB 3.2 $800 at Samsung

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) $749 $799 Save $50 The new M2-powered iPad Pro not only has the most powerful mobile chip in the world, but it also has a gorgeous Mini LED panel that gets bright and bold. Pros Apple M2 chip Thunderbolt 4 Superior cameras Cons Doesn't include Apple Pencil 2 No app sideloading support Lower pixel density $749 at Amazon



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and 11-inch iPad Pro M2 are two of the best tablets currently available. Despite sharing the same price tag and size, each has a unique set of features and characteristics to offer. So should you buy the excellent Android tablet or go for the iPadOS-powered machine? This article aims to distinguish between the two and help you decide. Let's unpack!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs iPad Pro M2: Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy Tab S9 is available to pre-order from Samsung and most major U.S. retailers, including Best Buy, for $800. It'll start arriving to customers as soon as August 11. Instead, you can buy the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 today from the Apple Store and other online resellers for $799. Both tablets offer different colors to pick from and higher-end variants that cost extra. Below you will find a table highlighting some of their notable technical specifications.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Brand Samsung Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Apple M2 Memory 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 16GB Operating System Android 13 iPadOS 16 Battery 8,400mAh 7,538mAh Ports USB-C, microSD Thunderbolt 4 Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 12MP, AF - Front: 12MP Rear: Primary: 12MP, AF — Ultra-wide: 10MP — LiDAR Scanner — Front: 12MP, TrueDepth Display (Size, Resolution) 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 60Hz-120Hz 11-inch Liquid Retina, 2388 x 1668p, 264ppi, 120Hz refresh rate Price $800 $799 Size 6.52x10.01x0.23 inches (165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm) 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G Headphone jack No No Colors Beige, Graphite Space Gray, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs iPad Pro M2: Design and display

Design is an important angle to look into when investing in a new tablet, as its exterior appearance is what you'll be spotting first every time you pick it up. Fortunately, both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and iPad Pro M2 have modern designs that share some similarities. Starting with the former tablet, you get a 165.8x254.3x5.9mm aluminum body in Beige and Graphite colorways. The back side reveals a camera lens in the top left corner and a dedicated S Pen storage area below it. Otherwise, you get a clean build that lacks unnecessary sophistication.

Meanwhile, the iPad Pro M2 has a 247.6x178.5x5.9mm aluminum build in Space Gray and Silver finishes. Its backside similarly features a Pro camera system towards the top left corner and a centered Apple logo. Otherwise, it's just a plain surface with a boxed design. And if you decide to buy an Apple Pencil 2, which isn't included with the iPad itself, it'll attach magnetically to one of the straight landscape edges.

Moving on to the display, the two tablets also share some main characteristics. For example, they both have 11-inch, edge-to-edge screens, support 120Hz refresh rates, and are compatible with smart styli. Though, this round is a win for Samsung, since it includes the S Pen with your purchase and has a higher pixel density of 274ppi. In the iPad Pro's case, you are getting a 264ppi pixel density and have to buy the Apple Pencil 2 separately.

Though ultimately, both tablets have flagship screens and look similar. That's not to mention that you can buy a case for the Galaxy Tab S9 or iPad Pro to conceal its original design. So instead, let's focus on what matters more: the performance of these glass slabs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs iPad Pro M2: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and iPad Pro M2 respectively pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and Apple M2 chips. And as benchmark test results reveal, the latter unsurprisingly scores higher in most relevant tests. Though, this round isn't just about the power of the processor. You must also consider other aspects, such as storage, RAM, and OS.

In terms of storage, both tablets start at 128GB and offer expansions at a cost. The Samsung tablet maxes out at 256GB, while the iPad Pro goes for a whopping 2TB. Though, the former exclusively has a microSD slot, which could make transferring files easier between your Galaxy Tab S9 and other devices, such as your camera. Similarly, the base models of both also offer 8GB of RAM, with the former climbing to 12GB and the latter reaching 16GB. That's not to mention that the iPad Pro has a Thunderbolt 4 port, as opposed to USB 3.2. So, evidently, the iPad Pro wins the performance round if we're measuring it based on each tablet's hardware capabilities.

Final Cut Pro on an M1 iPad Pro

Though, you may also want to consider the operating system. The Galaxy Tab S9 is powered by Android 13, while the iPad Pro M2 offers iPadOS 16. Both operating systems include their own multitasking features, such as multi-window and Stage Manager. Though, the iPad Pro plays nicer with external displays, allowing you not just to mirror the content on your screen but have two separate workspaces if you have an external monitor. That's not to mention the wider variety of optimized apps available on the iPad, including professional ones like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Though, in Samsung's defense, you can't sideload apps on the iPad.

You also may want to consider the ecosystem you're part of. So if you own an iPhone, then the iPad Pro may make more sense to buy, as you get to utilize continuity features and instant data sync between the devices. Similarly, if you have an Android phone or a Windows PC, then the Galaxy Tab S9 may be a better pick for you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs iPad Pro M2: Cameras

While people typically don't rely on their tablets to actively take photos and videos, there are some key differences we should highlight. With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, you're getting a single 12MP rear camera lens. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro offers a dual-camera system that packs 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide lenses. That's not to mention that the iPad also includes a LiDAR Scanner that allows you to 3D-map your surrounding environment. This makes it an invaluable utility for those who work in interior design and other relevant fields.

The iPad Pro's system includes a 12MP wide, 10MP ultra-wide and a LIDAR scanner

When it comes to the front-facing side, both tablets offer 12MP sensors. Though similarly, the iPad Pro offers the TrueDepth system, which can 3D-map your face. This unlocks features like Portrait mode selfies and Face ID authentication for purchases and unlocking the device. So, overall, there's no doubt that the iPad Pro is the winner in the camera round.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 vs iPad Pro M2: Which 11-inch tablet is right for you?

As our breakdown reveals, the iPad Pro M2 is the superior tablet here. For the same price as the Galaxy Tab S9, you're getting the same display size with superior internals and better cameras. While the iPad Pro's display has a slightly lower pixel density, you likely won't be able to tell. So, if you're invested in the Apple ecosystem or are OS-agnostic, then this tablet is hands-down the one to buy. Not only does it win in most rounds, but it also will likely retain its resale value and remain supported for a longer time.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) Editor's Choice $749 $799 Save $50 The new M2-powered iPad Pro not only has the most powerful mobile chip in the world, but it also has a gorgeous Mini LED panel that gets bright and bold. $749 at Amazon $799 at Apple $799 at Best Buy

Otherwise, if you're on a budget and actively rely on a stylus, then for the same $800, you can own a Galaxy Tab S9, which includes an S Pen for free. Alternatively, if you have other non-Apple hardware, then it may make more sense to grab Samsung's tablet. Ultimately, it's a flagship one, and it should be able to handle your average needs just fine.