While several smartphone OEMs have expanded into the Android tablet space over the last few years, Samsung remains the top Android tablet maker by far. The company offers a wide range of options at various price points, and its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 models are among the best Android tablets currently on the market. However, Samsung's tablets tend to be a bit more expensive than models from other brands with similar specs, which can turn away buyers. Thankfully, you can snag a great deal on the following models during Amazon's ongoing Prime Day sale and save up to $300 on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

The Galaxy Tab S8+ might not be the top model in Samsung's flagship tablet lineup, but it's the best pick for those who want powerful hardware without shelling out the big bucks. If that's you, hurry up and snag this amazing Prime Day deal on the tablet that slashes $300 off its retail price. The Galaxy Tab S8+ is an absolute steal for just $600, as it offers everything you expect from a high-end Android tablet.

It has a gorgeous, 12.4-inch high refresh rate AMOLED display, Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card for expansion up to 1TB. It also packs a 13MP+6MP dual camera setup on the back, a 12MP selfie shooter, S Pen support, and an impressive quad-speaker setup that delivers room-filling output. You also get a large 10,900mAh battery that can easily last a full day of use and 45W fast charging support to top it up quickly. That's quite the package for a device that's currently available for the price of a mid-range Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Although the Galaxy Tab S8+ is the best option for most people, it's not great for those who want something durable. That's because it has no IP rating and only features Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display. So, if you want a tablet that can withstand harsh environments, you should go with the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro. Fortunately, it's also on sale for Prime Day, and you can grab it at a 35% discount off its retail price right now.

The Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro is a mid-range tablet featuring a 10.1-inch TFT panel and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset. It's MIL-STD-810H compliant and features Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display, IP68 dust and water resistance, and drop protection on rough surfaces like concrete from a height of up to 1m. The tablet also features a 13MP rear-facing camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, S Pen support, and a 7,600mAh user-replaceable battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is another great mid-range option for those who don't care about the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro's durability enhancements and don't want to spend over $500 on the flagship Galaxy Tab S8+. It features a large 12.4-inch LCD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage with a microSD card slot for further expansion.

The Fan Edition tablet is a great buy for basic productivity tasks and entertainment, and it even features a decent 8MP primary camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, and stereo speakers. You also get a massive 10,900mAh battery that will easily last a full day of use on a single charge. Like the flagship model, it also has 45W wired fast-charging support, which can get the battery back to full in no time. Even with all these features, you can snag the 256GB storage model for as little as $400 by following the link below. Or you can grab the base 64GB variant at a $150 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may be a bit old at this point, but it's still a good buy if you just want a cheap tablet to watch your favorite shows on the go. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can snag the 128GB storage model for just $260, almost 40% off its usual retail price. That's an absolute bargain for a tablet with a large 10.4-inch display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also features 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot for expansion, and stereo speakers that offer impressive audio output. You also get an 8MP main camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. Despite its age, Samsung has updated the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to One UI 5 based on Android 13, so you won't miss out on any new software features. That makes it a great choice over budget-friendly tablets from other OEMs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

If you're looking for an entry-level tablet to use as a secondary device or as a gift for your kids, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great option. You can grab it for less than $200 on Prime Day, which is a great price for a tablet featuring a large 10.5-inch display, the Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC, up to 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage with a microSD card slot for further expansion.

The tablet features a quad-speaker setup, making it a great entertainment device, an 8MP main camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, and even a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. Like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, it has a 7,040mAh battery with 15W wired charging support, which should deliver enough juice to last through your uninterrupted binge-watching experience.

Grab a new Samsung tablet for cheap on Prime Day

As mentioned earlier, Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets currently on the market. While they're a bit more expensive than the ones from competitors, these Prime Day deals should make the models mentioned above easy on your pocket. But it would be best to hurry up and hit that buy button, as the deals won't last long. If you are interested in tablets from other brands, we have rounded up the best Prime Day tablet deals that we could find.

I highly recommend picking up the Galaxy Tab S8+, as it's the best Android tablet currently on the market and offers top-notch performance at a great price. However, if you're not looking to spend over $500 on a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great alternative.

However, you can always wait. Samsung Unpacked is happening soon, and the company will be unveiling a bunch of new products, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5. You can reserve your new device at the link below.