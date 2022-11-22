Samsung has the best Android tablets in the business and a lot of them are discounted for Black Friday.

It's tough to beat Samsung in the Android tablet space as the company has a slate at nearly every price point. From the top-tier Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to the more budget-centric Galaxy Tab A8, there's something for everyone to choose from. A lot of them are also discounted for Black Friday, making it one of the best times to buy yourself an Android tablet. Here are the best deals on Samsung Galaxy tablets we could find right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $900 $1100 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the highest-end tablet of the company's latest flagship lineup, featuring a 14.6-inch screen. The base variant of this tablet with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is down to just $900 right now. $900 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the cream of the crop in the Android tablet space, and it's the closest thing you'll get to a true laptop-replacement slate. It features a stunning 14.6-inch display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It's powerful enough to help you with your day-to-day workloads, but you'll need Samsung's keyboard case to unlock its full potential. You can learn more about it in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $549 $700 Save $151 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the entry-level device of the company's 2022 flagship tablet lineup, featuring an S Pen and an 11-inch display. You can grab the 128GB Wi-Fi model of this particular tablet for just $549 right now. $549 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus $699 $900 Save $201 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a 12.4-inch Android tablet featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and S Pen support. This slightly bigger tablet can be yours for just $699 right now. $699 at Amazon

The regular Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are equally good alternatives if you don't want the highest-end tablet in Samsung's flagship lineup. The Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch display while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has a slightly larger 12.4-inch panel. Both models come with an S-Pen in the box and are available to purchase in three colors -- Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver. You can follow the links below to order your units at a discounted price right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $149 $230 Save $81 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a decent offering from Samsung in the budget space, with a 1920x1200 TFT LCD panel, a Unisoc T618 chipset, respectable internal specifications, and an excellent price tag to match. $149 at Amazon

Lastly, Samsung's more affordable Galaxy Tab A8 slate is also available for just $150 right now. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model, and it's a great entry-level tablet for day-to-day usage. It sports a 10.5-inch display, a Unisoc T618 SoC, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab accessories

Here's a quick look at some of the best deals we could find for the accessories for your new Galaxy tablets:

Samsung tablet keyboard cover $80 $160 Save $80 This official Samsung accessory for the Galaxy tablets is perfect for those who want to turn their tablet into a laptop replacement for productivity. This particular keyboard cover is compatible with both Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. $80 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Book cover $24 $50 Save $26 This Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Book cover is perfect for those who want to set up their tablets on a flat surface for media consumption. It has a magnetic design, comes with an S-Pen holder, and is available in two colors. $24 at Amazon

It goes without saying that all the deals mentioned in this post will only be available for a limited time, so grab them while you can.