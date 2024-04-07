Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $350 $450 Save $100 This Samsung tablet hits all the right notes and comes in at a great price, making it one of our favorite tablets in 2024. It can now be had for much less, with a fresh $100 discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet. $350 at Amazon

There are a lot of tablets on the market, but if you're looking for one that's going to offer a lot of value for not a lot of money, then Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE is going to be one of the best tablets you can buy in 2024. The tablet hits all the right notes, with its great display, powerful processor, excellent software and more.

While this tablet typically comes priced at $449.99, it can now be had for far less, with a $100 discount that drops the price down to just $349.99 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen for this tablet, making it the perfect time to buy if you've been in the market for a new tablet. Just be sure to grab it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE?

When it comes to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, there's a lot to love. You're going to get a beautiful 10.9-inch screen that's great for scrolling through websites, playing games and watching movies. In addition to great video capabilities, you're also going to get great audio as well thanks to the tablet's dual speaker system.

The tablet is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 processor that's paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If that doesn't sound like enough, you'll be happy to know that this tablet also has a micoSD card slot, which offers room for expansion up to 1TB. Best of all, you're going to get impressive battery life that will allow you to use the tablet up to 18 hours on a single charge.

And what makes things even sweeter is that, since the tablet does support quick charging, you can top it up to full in less than 90 minutes. While you may never take it outside the house, the tablet does offer proper protection against the elements with an IP68 rating. Also, if you're looking to be more productive with the tablet or want to get creative, the included S Pen stylus will help you accomplish this.

Overall, you can't go wrong with this tablet. It offers tons of features and is now priced $100 less than retail, which makes it an absolute no-brainer. Also, if you do manage to pick one up, don't forget about grabbing some great accessories to protect your new investment.